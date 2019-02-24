DENVER — It took decades for lightning to strike for the Rye High School wrestling team.

Saturday night at the Pepsi Center, it struck on Mat 1 of the Class 2A state wrestling tournament.

Immediately after Mikey Atencio’s hand went in the air, he bolted toward his coach and jumped in his arms.

The Thunderbolts’ sophomore not only completed Rye’s only undefeated season, but he also became Rye's first wrestling champion.

Atencio defeated Wray’s Cade Rockwell 5-1 in the finals to complete his flawless season.

“I’ve been working for this moment all my life,” Atencio said. “This is what I live for.”

Atencio finished the year 34-0 and learned he was the only Thunderbolt to go undefeated and win a title in the same year.

“I didn’t even realize that until I talked to my dad,” Atencio said of his record and championship. “It’s amazing. It’s awesome.”

Atencio’s run through the tournament included a pin, technical fall and two decision wins.

He didn’t expect to earn a decision in the fashion he did, but he followed the “one match at a time” philosophy that coach Dean Decker preached all season.

“I just went in there and I had to take him down,” Atencio said. “I had to wrestle it like any other match and focus on who was in front of me.”

Teammate Cole Miller attempted to make it two titles for the Thunderbolts, but the freshman met his match in the finals.

Miller faced Fowler’s Seth McFall in the first match of his high school career at the Grizzly Invitational Dec. 1, 2018, in Colorado Springs.

The senior defeated the Thunderbolts’ freshman 5-1 and earned a 16-0 tech fall two weeks later at the Bob Smith Invitational.

McFall managed a pin at 1 minute, 29 seconds of their third tilt this season in the title match.

Central

Jimmy Gonzales had a magical run to the finals for the Wildcats in the Class 3A competition.

He went 3-0 in his match-ups Thursday and Friday, but Gonzales faced Alamosa’s Joe Chavez on Saturday and lost 8-2.

The Wildcats senior had never placed at the state championships before.

In his final year, he earned second place.

