LOVELAND — The Swink High School girls basketball team was looking to win a state championship for the first time in the program's history on Saturday at the Budweister Events Center.

Yuma had different ideas, capturing the Class 2A title with a 41-25 decision over the Lions..

"We were just slow and had a lot of shots that wouldn't go down," Swink coach Curt Lewis said. "Hat's off to them. Yuma's a good ball team. Their defense is tough. It was just one of those nights. But I'm proud of our team. We had a good year."

Swink grabbed a 6-3 first-quarter lead and the game was tied at 14 at the halftime break. Yuma broke the game open with a big third quarter, grabbing a 25-19 lead at the end of three quarters. Swink never recovered.

Denton and O'Neal scored six points to lead the Lions. Robison led Yuma with 21.

Swink ended the season 24-3 and graduates all five starters.

"Next year, we'll be rebuilding," Lewis said. "But our sophomores are tough too and so were those juniors. They all played a lot of ball and the future's still bright for the Swink Lions."

Yuma 41, Swink 25

Swink;6;8;4;7;—;25

Yuma;3;11;11;16;—;41

Swink—O'Neal 2 2-2 6, Chavez 1 0-0 2, Holland 2 0-0 5, Denton 3 0-0 6, Estrada 1 2-2 4, Morales 0 0-0 0, Platt 1 0-0 2, Bond 0 0-0 0, Krueger 0 0-0 0, Gribble 0 0-0 0, Whalen 0 0-0 0, Summers 0 0-0 0. Total 10 4-4 25.

3-point goals: Holland 1.

Yuma—Nolin 3 1-3 9, Robison 6 6-8 21, Escobar 1 3-7 5, Blach 1 3-7 5, Richardson 1 0-0 2, Sotelo 0 0-0 0, Bustillos 0 0-0 0, Day 0 0-0 0, Roth 0 0-0 0, Law 0 0-0 0, Mekelburg 0 0-0 0. Total 13 10-18 41.

3-point goals: Robinson 3, Nolin 2.

Fouls: Swink 16, Yuma 12. Fouled out: Denton.

Fowler boys finish

third in Class 2A

The Fowler High School boys basketball team went up against a familiar foe on Saturday as it faced top-seeded Holly in the Class 2A State Tournament third-place game at the Budweiser Events Center.

The Grizzlies and Wildcats faced each other twice during the season, with Holly winning both. But the third time was the charm for Fowler as it scored a 54-45 win.

The Grizzlies used 3-point shooting to take the early lead. Zane Denton, Drew Egan and Val Leone all hit from behind the arc for a 9-0 lead. Kobe Davis scored Holly's first points, but Leone drained another trey to give Fowler a 12-2 advantage.

Michael Rushton hit two threes for Holly, but Gabriel Proctor also hit from long range for a 17-8 Fowler lead after the first quarter. The Grizzlies never trailed after that.

Fowler closed the game by making 10 of 14 free throws.

Three Grizzlies scored in double figures. Mobbley led the way with 17, followed by Leone with 14 and Denton with 10.

Parker led the Wildcats with 12 points and Jensen scored 10.

Fowler finished the season 22-5, winning the Santa Fe League West Division and the Region 8 championship.

Fowler 54, Holly 45

Fowler;17;12;8;17;—;54

Holly;8;11;7;19;—;45

Fowler—Flanscha 0 3-4 3, Denton 4 1-2 10, Leone 2 8-8 14, Egan 1 0-0 3, Mobbley 7 2-2 7, Bitter 0 0-0, Mason 0 0-0 0, Proctor 1 4-6 7. Total 15 18-22 54.

3-point goals - Leone 2, Denton 1, Egan 1, Mobbley 1, Proctor 1.

Holly—Davis 2 0-0 4, J. Rushton 2 1-2 6, M. Rushton 3 0-0 8, Dominguez 1 0-0 3, Moreno 0 0-0 0, Parker 5 0-0 12, Chaparro 0 2-2 2, Jensen 4 2-5 10. Total 17 5-9 45.

3-point goals - Parker 2, M. Rushton 2, Dominguez 1, J. Rushton 1.

Fouls—Fowler 12, Holly 17.