As the final buzzer sounded Saturday at Massari Arena, tears flowed down the faces of De Beque High School’s boys basketball players.

For the first time in 21 seasons, they became state champions after their 55-42 win in the Class 1A title game against Sangre de Cristo.

This represented much more than a trophy for the Dragons.

“This is my last year and doing this with these boys, I couldn’t ask for anything better,” Fernando Candelaria said. “I love them all and I’m glad that we got the win.”

Candelaria played for the Dragons when they finished 2-18 his freshman year and 4-16 his sophomore campaign.

Candelaria was most noticeably overcome with emotion. Going 25-0 as a senior after compiling six wins in two years felt special.

“This means a lot to me, this really touches my heart,” Candelaria said. “Playing with these guys since we were young and now that we won a state championship, it feels good.”

It’s just as critical for coach Jake Higuera. He played on the team that won the school’s first title in 1998. He also watched the Dragons when they 0-20 in 2014-15.

Higuera said he coached much of the senior class when they played together in fourth grade.

To witness them rebuild this program into a championship team is “a good feeling.”

“They worked hard and just needed a few pieces to help them get there,” Higuera said. “These young players are really skilled and they add to the hard work that the seniors have put in.”

Wesley Ryan embodied that throughout the year for the Dragons and did so when they most needed it.

The sophomore scored 15 points in the third quarter and had four, and 1s in the period to helped stave off Sangre de Cristo.

“Wes is a tough kid and he’s a match-up problem,” Higuera said. “He’s physical and he gets to the rim and finishes. A lot of teams who haven’t seen him play, it takes them a while to get used to his style and the way he plays. He took advantage of that. He’s been steady for us and he gets his buckets.

“This tournament he just played lights out. We challenged him to have a day and he stepped up.”

Ryan had ice in his veins all night and poured in a game-high 25 and went 7-of-9 from the charity stripe.

Ryan was composed throughout the contest and showed poise even as pressure mounted early in the game.

“I just had to do what was best for the team,” Ryan said. “I gave my all and gave this game all my effort.”

Brennan Rigsby also remained coiled in the matchup with the Thunderbirds. The sophomore added 15 for the game and finished 7-of-7 at the line to make the underclass duo 14-of-16 from the line in the game.

Rigsby did much of his damage in the first half where he scored 9 points.

He had a key steal near the end of the half, found Jaden Jordan, another sophomore, who knocked down a 3-pointer to make it 20-16 as the clock struck zeros. The game never got closer than a 4-point margin the rest of the way.

The Dragons will lose six senior from this year’s squad in their defense of their title next season.

But they’re prepared to defend their crown.

“We have to go to the offseason and work harder this year,” Rigsby said. “We’re going to have a target on our back. A lot people didn’t believe in us this season. We showed what we can do and now we’re going to have a big target on our back.”

De Beque 55, Sangre de Cristo 42

Sangre de Cristo;8;10;5;19;—;42

De Beque;8;12;19;16;—;55

Sangre de Cristo — Sinclair 4 2-2 11, Lopez 1 1-2 4, Slane 4 3-4 13, M. Enriquez 1 2-2 3, Christensen 2 5-7 9, Clayton 0-2 0.. Totals 11 13-19 42. 3-point goals: Sinclair, Lopez, Slane 2. Fouls: 17.

De Beque — 1 0-0 2, Rigsby 4 7-7 15, Wingfield 1-4 1, 2 1-3 9, Jordan 1 0-2 3, 7-8 25. Totals 19 15-25 55. 3-point goals: Jordan. Fouls: 19. Technicals: Bumgardner