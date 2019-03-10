PITTSBURG, Kan — Colorado State University-Pueblo junior Thomas Staines earned his third straight 800m NCAA Division II National Championship when he crossed the finish line in first at the 2019 NCAA Division II Indoor Track and Field National Championships.

Staines won the 2018 indoor and outdoor titles and Saturday defended his indoor championship with a time of 1:48.64. The time is the fifth fastest in NCAA Division II history.

Staines has four NCAA titles after anchoring the men's distance medley relay team to a National Championship Friday.

The two race victories handed the ThunderWolves 20 team points, while senior Devundrick Walker earned his second All-American honor of the weekend when he finished sixth in the 800m with a time of 1:50.63.

Walker's finish added three points to the Pack's team total and with 23 points the ThunderWolves tied for 10th for their second straight top 10 finish at the NCAA Division II Indoor Championships. The 2018 squad totaled 22 points, making the 2019 performance as the most points scored at the indoor championships.

CSU-Pueblo was the second highest finisher among Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference programs, as Adams State University was second by one point to national champion, Ashland University.

The top 10 finish is the fourth in program history among indoor or outdoor championship appearances (NCAA and NAIA), while the 2018 placing of tied for ninth is the highest in program history. The 1967 outdoor team has the most points scored with 25 and the highest finish at seventh.

For the weekend, the Pack men compiled six All-American titles, two by Staines, a pair by Walker and the rest of the distance medley relay team of senior Shawn Horn and freshman Patrick Scoggins.

Men's lacrosse whips

Velecian 21-7

BELMONT, Calif. — CSU-Pueblo's men acrosse team roared past Felician University 21-7 Saturday in a neutral site game to improve to 2-0 on the season.

Taylor Davis netted a sock trick with six goals. He added an assist. Davis also caused three turnovers and snagged three ground balls.

Dante Buck scored three goals and dished out three assists. Buck's six points were a career-high.

Tommy Vassallo added a hat trick of his own with an assist.

Skylar Weathers collected the first hat trick of his career. Weathers paired his career-high three goals with two ground balls.

Seniors Weston Bartgis and Anthony Ferrie delivered two goals and dished out two assists

The ThunderWolves will try to remain undefeated at 1 p.m. today when they play Notre Dame De Namur University.

Baseball team splits

with MSU Denver

DENVER — The CSU-Pueblo baseball team split its Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Saturday doubleheader with Metro State University Denver at Regency Athletic Complex.

The Pack won game one 7-2, but dropped the second game 6-2.

