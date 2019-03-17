It didn’t take long for Shannon Vivoda and Harlie Medrano to establish themselves atop the girls shot and disc mountain.

The East High School track and field throwers dominated the bunch in the Banana Belt Classic on March 9 and did the same Saturday at Dutch Clark Stadium.

The pair finished first and second at both meets with Vivoda earning the top spot in shot put with a 37 feet, 3/4-inch toss at the Banana Belt Classic and a personal-best mark of 38 feet, 21/2 inches at the Larry Pickering Centennial Invitational.

“That was the best throw I’ve ever gotten including practices and events,” Vivoda said. “I was just super stoked about that and excited because I’ve been setting goals and it’s nice when you reach a goal.”

After a 29th-place finish and throw of 60 feet, 2 inches in the discus last week, Vivoda redeemed herself with another personal record of 91 feet, 5 inches to finish eighth this weekend.

Vivoda went back to the fundamentals in practice to hone her technique with throwing and improve vastly in just one week.

“I just had a little bit better form and it’s been awesome to have my coach help me with everything,” Vivoda said. “Being able to compete with Harlie is great and we’re just constantly pushing each other.”

The experience continues to be beneficial for Medrano, who’s stacked an impressive resume in her first pair of competitions for the Eagles.

Medrano finished fourth in the discus, 104 feet, and second in the shot put, 36-101/4 at the Banana Belt Classic.

She was the only freshman in the top 15 of discus and the only freshman in the top 30 of the shot put.

Medrano gave an encore Saturday with two, second-place finishes in the shot put, 37-9, and the disc, 99-9.

She was the lone ninth grader in the top 15 for discus and one of two first-year throwers in the top 10 for the shot.

Medrano said she entered the season knowing she’d have high expectations.

Living up to those and sticking it to upperclassmen helps buck some of the nerves she said she felt to start the year.

“It feels pretty good when girls ask what grade am I in and I tell them I’m a freshman,” Medrano said. “The look on their faces — to see that is really good.”

Those expressions don’t come from Vivoda, though.

Vivoda sees Medrano’s abilities everyday at practice, as does Medrano with Vivoda’s capabilities.

That’s why the junior-freshman duo fit together so well.

“It’s nice to have a teammate who pushes me not only in meets but in practices,” Medrano said. “We have that day-to-day competition. At the end of the day, we still support each other. So it feels nice.”

Chieftain sports reporter Marcus Hill can be reached by email at mhill@chieftain.com or on Twitter @MarcusLHill.