The Pueblo West High School sophomore set the bar high at the Larry Pickering Centennial Invitational track meet last Saturday.

Then she cleared it.

Padilla cleared the height of 5-feet, 2-inches at Dutch Clark Stadium to take first in the high jump.

This came after her jump of 5-feet that placed her fourth at the Colorado State University-Pueblo Early-Bird meet on March 9.

After just two meets this season, Padilla is just two and a half inches shy of her career-best mark of 5-feet-4 1/2 inches.

That height also was a season best that placed her fourth at the Class 4A girls state track and field meet in 2018.

Cyclones coach Brandi Menegatti said after Saturday’s meet she expected this performance from her as well as teammate Rhyan Moore, who finished second in the high jump.