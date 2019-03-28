The Pueblo West girls lacrosse team continues to be a force in Class 5A’s Southern League in Lauren Avila's junior season.

Avila scored nine goals against Denver South and outscored the Rebels in the Cyclones' 17-2 victory.

Avila scored nine goals on 12 shots on goal and also added an assist to give her 10 points in the matchup.

She has helped lead Pueblo West to a 3-0 record as the lone undefeated team in the league.

Avila also has 32 goals in those three contests, second best in the state behind only Liberty’s Abby Ross, who has 34 in six games.

Avila scored 69 goals her sophomore year in 13 games.

The Cyclones hope to make it four in a row with a victory against Air Academy on April 2 in Colorado Springs.