A gadget play opened the 2019 spring football game for the Colorado State University-Pueblo.

And that was just a slice of the fun the team provided Friday night at the Neta & Eddie DeRose ThunderBowl in front of more than 1,000 Pack supporters.

For the record, the Red defeated the Blue 25-20 as there were points awarded for a pregame skills contest.

As for the actual game on the field, the Red outscored the Blue 21-13 with four of the five touchdowns coming in a wild first quarter.

It all started with the first play from scrimmage, a wide receiver reverse pass from Isaiah Diggs to Nick Williams that went for 70 yards for the Red.

The fireworks continued on Red's next possession as Jordan Kitna, the son of former NFL quarterback Jon Kitna, found Williams streaking down the sideline for another 70-yard touchdown.

The Blue battled back to score both of its touchdowns in the first quarter.

Quarterback Gunnar Lamphere scrambled in from 16 yards out and James Maxie scooped-and-scored on a 35-yard fumble return for another score.

The Red closed the scoring near the end of the half when veteran running back Austin Micci bulled in from 2 yards out.

The Blue actually had an opportunity to win the game late in the fourth quarter, driving inside the red zone. But a pass into the end zone was knocked down, ending the threat and the game.

For CSU-Pueblo head coach John Wristen, the spring game was the culmination of more than a month of hard work put in by a group of players who enter the fall chasing an eighth Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference title in nine seasons.

"We had a lot of energy, got some guys a lot of reps," Wristen said. "We have a lot of depth and a lot of kids playing. We had a great time.

"We say tradition never graduates. There's a standard here and they are going to make sure the standard is upheld. It's my job to make sure we get that done and the coaches and players here."

A couple of areas that were under the microscope included the quarterback battle and holes on the defense left by graduation, including the line and linebacker.

Four quarterbacks took their turns Friday.

Lamphere looked solid and was especially effective running out of the pocket on a number of occasions. And Kitna had his moments, throwing with precision. The other two signal-callers — Braxton Pierce and Pueblo South High School graduate Zach Cozzolino — also received plenty of reps.

"We did some good things, some bad things," Lamphere said. "It's spring, so there's going to be mistakes. Summer upcoming is what really counts. Champions are made in the summer.

"We mixed some things up. We need to work on a few things but we'll continue to improve."

Kitna enjoyed the experience.

"Obviously, there's stuff we need to work on," he said. "You are never perfect, always improving. It's a good start. It was exciting to see people out here come and support us. It was great having the fans out here."

On the defensive side, Red captain Kyle Rosenbrock and Blue captain James Maxie said their respective teams had their moments.

"I'm happy with how the defense played," Rosenbrock said. "One defense scored a touchdown and another had a pick that was returned to the 2.

"Definitely a challenge. There are some big shoes we have to fill. We've got some weapons that are young and upcoming."

Maxie agreed.

"Tradition never graduates," he said. "Someone leaves, someone else steps up. We're chomping at the bit ready to play another team. We've been hitting each other all spring, so we're ready."

As for the first play of the game that went for a TD, Wristen quipped, "Real cute."

He went on to assess the rest of the game.

"I thought it was awesome," he said. "It was competitive. Nobody got hurt and we're moving on to playing Dixie (2019 opener at St. George, Utah Sept. 7).

"I thought both quarterbacks managed it. I thought we did some good things both offensively and defensively. I thought we tackled very well. I'm just looking forward to getting everyone back in the fall."

Chieftain interim sports editor Jeff Letofsky can be reached by email at jletofsky@chieftain.com or on Twitter @JeffLetofsky.

Red 21, Blue 13

Blue;13;0;0;0;—;13

Red;14;7;0;0;—;21

First Quarter

Red—Williams 70 pass from Isaiah Diggs (Mitchell Carter kick)

Red—Williams 70 pass from Jordan Kitna (Carter kick)

Blue—Gunner Lamphere 16 run (kick failed)

Blue—James Maxie 32 fumble return (26 kick)

Second Quarter

Red—Austin Micci 2 run (Carter kick)