Tommie Johnson is a familiar face on the Colorado State University-Pueblo campus. He was an assistant coach in both the men's and women's basketball programs for eight seasons.

Now, Johnson will be the man in the middle of the women's basketball program as the head coach, getting the job over close to 75 candidates in a national month and a half long search.

Johnson, who was at the university from 2008-2016, spent the past two seasons as former CSU-Pueblo head women's basketball coach Jim Turgeon's assistant at the University of Denver. At DU, he was the recruiting coordinator, academic liaison and responsible for player development.

He replaces Curtis Loyd, who spent two years with the Pack before resigning in early March.

Johnson, who has mentored under some of the top coaches in the country, hopes to bring some of the styles of those coaches and some of his own ideas to the program.

He talks about his philosophy entering his first collegiate head coaching job:

From assistant to head

Johnson feels blessed to be able to run his own program.

"I'm still on cloud nine," he said. "I haven't called any time outs yet. We haven't had any practices. Right now I'm still on cloud nine.

"First and foremost, just to be home. I never wanted to leave here. This is a special place for me. I'm excited to see if I can push the right buttons, put the right pieces of the puzzle together and have it fall on me. Not just CSU-Pueblo, but the community of Pueblo as a whole. Try and represent the right way and win some big games."

Learning from others

Johnson took notice on how previous CSU-Pueblo women's coaches Kip Down and Turgeon ran their programs. He's going to fall back on that experience with his program.

"Coach (Kip) Drown was a different guy in terms of scheming, Xs and Os. He was one of the brightest men I've ever been around. I"m hoping to add some of that," he said. "Coach Turgeon got the girls to play uncommonly hard. They competed, pushed the tempo.

"I'm hoping we'll have a combination of that. I'm hoping we can play up-tempo and do all of those things. But at the end of the day, I"m hoping we're a team that doesn't beat themselves.

"On the women's side of basketball, when you can take care of the ball, make shots, rebound the ball, you can win every game.

"One change,we're going to be a lot more liberal shooting the 3-ball. Last year they had 116 3s I believe. Comparing that to DU, we had multiple girls make over 100 3s. As a team, we made more than 300 3s. We're going to let it fly a little more."

"I got to see the women's program when and how it was built up. Taking a little bit from them, those guys have really helped me understand the game at a different level in terms of wins, losses, recruiting.

"I'm going to take something from all those guys and make a big pot of jambalaya and see what we come out with."

A young roster

Johnson already has a good feel about the roster and its strengths and weaknesses.

"The roster from the outside looking in, watching them play a couple times this year live, actually, is not void of talent at all. We just need to make some changes, add some girls.

"The expectations are high but there isn't anybody who has any higher expectations than I have of myself. The people of Pueblo are hard-working people. I think getting those girls to understand what it really means to work hard and giving your all, I think we can continue what's going on and raise the level.

"There's a nice mix of young girls and veterans coming back. I'm excited just to see what we can do together.

Recruiting his way

In his previous stints at CSU-Pueblo, Johnson learned the intricacies of recruiting from a number of other coaches. He understands fully how to recruit to CSU-Pueblo.

"You need to understand the community of Pueblo," he said. "This is a hard-working town. Everybody here earns what they get. There will be no entitlement in our program. We want people to have good attitudes, show great effort every time they are out there and take nothing for granted.

"Recruiting for me, (football) Coach Leo (Donnell Leometi) and Coach (John) Wristen helped me tremendously when it came to how to recruit here. I was unsure, I was a puppy, I didn't know. I went down and hung out in their offices.

"They taught me everything from how to do a campus visit to a home visit. I think recruiting here, first and foremost, you have to love this place. If you love it, it'll come across in your recruiting and we'll be able to get the right kids here."

