The learning curve has bent the wrong way for Taylor Strupp most of this season. Until lately.

The Colorado State University-Pueblo freshman pitcher has had her struggles, along with the team.

Saturday at the Rawlings Softball Complex, everything came full circle for Strupp and the ThunderWolves in the final home appearance of the season.

Strupp flirted with a no-hitter, settling for a one-hitter, in leading the Pack to an 8-0 whitewash of Chadron (Neb.) State in the first of two Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference pod games.

CSU-Pueblo failed to keep the momentum, dropping the second game 3-2 against Fort Lewis.

The split left the Pack at 12-26 overall and 11-23 in the RMAC. It is on the outside looking in for the eight-team RMAC Tournament in early May. But there's still hope.

Strupp allowed an infield single in the fourth inning but was near-perfect other than that. She struck out four and didn't walk a batter to earn her seventh victory against 13 losses.

Strupp feels like she's found her groove as of late.

"I think coming straight out of high school I've learned a lot," Strupp said. "In the beginning, I was nervous. Lately, I'm starting to throw how I usually do.

"Probably the best game I've thrown so far. Confidence-wise, I felt good the whole game. I knew when the ball was put in play, we were going to make some plays. Overall, that was really a good team win."

Strupp said she's only thrown one no-hitter.

"That was pretty close," Strupp said. "Even if you give up a few hits and your offense gets runs, that's all that matters."

Strupp said consistency has been a problem this season for herself and the team.

"We have our moments when we play really good Pack ball," she said. "I don't know what it is. In these last few weeks, out destiny is in our own hands.

"I wish we would have this mentality earlier in the season. Right now, if we can roll with it and do what we can do, hopefully it will work out in the end."

Strupp received all the run support she needed from her teammates in the first inning. Sabrina Felix and Marissa Piatt ripped back-to-back RBI doubles and an error scored another run as the Pack grabbed a 3-0 lead.

In the fourth, CSU-Pueblo put up another three spot with Jordan Sheard, Felix and Piatt driving in runs with singles through the middle.

The ThunderWolves walked off the Eagles via the 8-run mercy rule in the fifth by plating two more runs. Gabby Moreno delivered an RBI double off the left-field fence and Felix made it official with a run-scoring single to right field.

Felix led the Pack's 14-hit attack with three and three RBIs. Sheard, who was honored prior to the game along with outgoing seniors Michaela Burpee, Morgan Hatfield and Vivian Ledesma, also had three hits.

In the second game, CSU-Pueblo and Fort Lewis battled to a 2-2 tie through six innings before the Skyhawks broke through with an unearned run in the top of the seventh inning.

"When we come out and play Pack ball and put it all together, we're a dangerous team," CSU-Pueblo coach Christie Koschke said. "There are times we get in our own heads. When that happens, it can go either way."

The ThunderWolves have one four-game series remaining, next Saturday and Sunday in Golden against Colorado School of Mines.

"This team hasn't given up and you can see that," Koschke said. "We're excelling at the end, getting good pitching. It's just about putting it together.

"If we have a good weekend coming up, we have a chance to make playoffs and go from there. It takes a whole team effort."

NOTES: Former East High School standout Lauren Renck, a sophomore playing right field for Chadron State, made a spectacular catch against the right-field wall against CSU-Pueblo. Renck was 0-for-2 in the game with a ground out and deep fly out to center field. In the Eagles' 4-1 win over Fort Lewis, she drove in the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh inning with a single.

CSU-Pueblo 8, Chadron State 0 (5)



Chadron St.;000;00;—;0;1;1

CSU-Pueblo;300;32;—;8;14;1

E—Maples, Horn. 2B-Moreno, Felix, Piatt. LOB-Chadron State 2, CSU-Pueblo 8. SB-Geist.

IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO

Chadron State



Horn (L,5-7);0;0;0;0;0;0

Magnusson;0;0;0;0;0;0

CSU-Pueblo

Strupp(W,7-13);5;1;0;0;0;3

Fort Lewis 3, CSU-Pueblo 2



Fort Lewis;001;100;1;—;1;10;1

CSU-Pueblo;020;000;0;—;2;6;2

E—Griego 2, Trumbo. 2B-Hollestelle, Hicks. LOB-Fort Lewis 8, CSU-Pueblo 5. CS-Torrez. SAC-Burpee, Gutierrez. SF—Lumen.

IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO

Fort Lewis

Trumbo (W,4-9);7;6;2;2;0;4

CSU-Pueblo

Riesen (L,3-8);7;10;3;2;1;2