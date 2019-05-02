The entitlement of athletes in sports has to stop.

The actions of players on the playing field has undermined the entertainment value sports gives us.

The NBA playoffs are just one example. James Naismith's game has been nearly unwatchable.

After nearly every foul call, players throw up their hands, verbalize their objection and even follow officials to the scorer's table begging for explanations.

That's far from sporting behavior.

The entitlement also has crept into our national pasttime, baseball.

Players are flipping their bats after hitting home runs with regularity. That's drawing attention to oneself and unsportsmanlike.

Like the old Vince Lombardi quote says concerning over-celebrating, "When you get into the end zone, act like you've been there before."

Athletes are entitled to participating, competing and respecting coaches, teammates and officials.

Athletes are not entitled to act out on the court or field, making fools of themselves. The "me'' approach has gotten old. Reacting to plays that don't go your way is unacceptable.

While playing the game without reacting emotionally when things don't go your way is difficult, it must be done.

One professional athlete has taken note.

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has learned the hard way.

Ejected from games a couple times late in the regular season for whining and questioning officials, Jokic's attitude has come full circle.

In the playoffs, he has been a model player. He hasn't questioned calls and runs up the court following plays that haven't gone his way. He hasn't been confronting officials and has just played the game.

And guess what? It has elevated his game where the national media has noticed a budding superstar and the Nuggets.

That's the point.

Players, coaches and officials make mistakes during sporting events. It's part of the game.

Whining, crying and acting out serves no purpose other than to draw attention to yourself. Those type of things lead to ejections. And that hurts your team.

And what makes it worse is that professional athletes are supposed to be role models.

College and high school players watch the actions of these players and believe they are acceptable. They watch, listen and copy the actions of their heroes.

It trickles down to the amateur levels.

And that's a problem.

The professional game needs to be cleaned up.

The NBA has handed out a silly number of technicals this season in order to get control of their game. It's still not enough.

Players, and coaches, need to watch themselves on film and ask themselves if their actions are acceptable.

Maybe then they can see what we see.

A game that has become so knit-picky that it's not entertaining and no fun to watch.

Just check the television ratings for the NBA and even the playoffs. That tells you all you need to know.

Fans want to be entertained. Whining, crying and acting often takes away from that need.

Like the American talk radio host and author Dr. Laura Schlessinger, whose show "preaches, teaches and nags about morals, values and ethics" says: "Do the right thing."

