After tying the game at two in the inning prior, Centennial High School baseball was given a chance to potentially walk-off Pueblo County and capture its sixth win in the last seven games.

Senior Nehemiah Hernandez started with a double, followed by a single from Keshaun Telley.

Cole Hernandez then stepped to the plate with a chance to be the hero, but he was intentionally walked to load the bases and bring up Seth Nunez.

One sacrifice fly to right field later and it was time to bounce on Hobbs Field as Nehemiah Hernandez came home to score, giving the Bulldogs a 3-2 victory.

“They intentionally walked the guy in front of me and I took it personal, so I told coach, ‘Let me get them here,’” Nunez said. “First pitch comes in and I loved it man. I loved the pitch and drove it there and won us the ball game.”

Almost all six of the Bulldogs’ recent wins have seemingly been in a comeback fashion of some sort.

The task came against Pueblo County’s ace in Cole Martino, who was working on a two-hit shutout before Louie Martinez tied the game for Centennial in the sixth with a two-RBI double to right-center.

All season, the mantra from coach Joe Vigil has been to play for 21 outs and Centennial took that message to heart.

“It’s been a two-year process, I know the first year they didn’t maybe trust in me as a head coach,” Vigil said. “Everybody has matured and they keep believing and we’ve preached play for a full seven innings and it came to fruition this year.”

Two weeks ago, the Bulldogs found themselves on the outside of the top-32 in the RPI rankings, that number representing which teams move on to regionals.

Outside of a loss to Pueblo West, which boosted Centennial’s RPI, the Bulldogs' ranking continues to climb and the win over Pueblo County placed them into the No. 27 spot.

“When you get on a win streak, it seems like every little thing goes right,” Nunez said. “Martino was dealing, but in sixth inning the magic comes alive.”

As for Nunez and the six other seniors on the squad, the up-and-down season is nothing compared to the struggles they endured during their time in school.

A year ago, the Bulldogs had only three wins. Winning their 13th Saturday in walk-off fashion is just another piece to erase those memories and keep making new ones.

“It’s been the most fun year of baseball in my life,” Nunez said. “Winning big league games, not losing those one-run ball games, it’s great to be on the other side of those. It’s a lot sweeter.”

Centennial will complete its season at 4 p.m. Tuesday against East on Hobbs Field.

Securing second place in the South-Central League is still a major goal for the Bulldogs, but more importantly, keeping their hot streak going into regionals will be the biggest concern.

“We still have one more step on Tuesday,” Vigil said. “We’re focusing on where we’re going to make a trip and hopefully do an overnighter and go win a couple ball games, go make some noise.”

Central 13, South 3: Both the Wildcats and Colts entered their matchup Saturday on losing streaks that weren’t representative of who they were.

South lost 13-9 to Centennial a week prior after it has pitched well all year while Central scored one run total between its two losses despite averaging seven runs a game.

Only one team could bust out of the slump and it was Central as it rediscovered its offense and mercy-ruled the Colts 13-3 in six innings.

“It’s the grind of the season, you have four extra games this year so you just have to grind it out and they did (Saturday) and that was a big win for us,” coach Brad Ranson said.

Junior Avery Roman made his first S-CL start on the mound and pitched the entire game, which has been the Wildcats’ struggling point in 2019.

Having Roman step up in a much-needed area might have been more important to taking down a strong offensive South team than the Wildcats finding their own bats.

“Ranson looked at me and said ‘I’m going to give you the ball against South,’” Roman said. “He told us it was all playoff games, so him saying that to me put a confidence in me like, ‘Oh, he trusts me with the ball,’ and what he told me in the pregame speech amped me up and got me locked in.”

Roman didn’t overpower the Colts at the plate and instead let his defense do their job.

In the fifth and sixth innings, shortstop Adam Muniz and second baseman Brandon Martin combined for two double plays to end any kind of offensive momentum the Colts attempted to build.

“I trust my defense, especially up the middle with Adam and Brandon, they turn double plays and got me out of tough spots,” Roman said. “They kept me in that game I think.”

Frustration mounted for the Colts and it leaked into their defense in the sixth inning with three errors that helped give the Wildcats the four runs they needed to end the game.

But Central hit hard all day and seeing the baseball fly off the bats once again was a good sight to see.

“(Hitting) was a struggle (the past two games) and (Saturday) they hit the baseball, we hit it hard,” Ranson said. “We had some nice bunts, played a little small ball there and had some fun.”

Central finishes their season on the road at 4 p.m. Tuesday against Pueblo West while South has three more games, one against Pueblo County to finish league and two nonconference against The Classical Academy and Rampart.

Pueblo West 12, East 0: The Cyclones continued their dominance of the S-CL with a mercy-rule, shutout victory over East in which they allowed only two hits to the Eagles.

Pueblo West will host a regional thanks to winning league and holding the No. 1 rank in the Class 4A RPI standings.

East however is just trying to find a way into the top 32, which that cause was boosted Saturday despite the loss to the Cyclones due to Pueblo West’s record.

The Eagles only have one more game to try and move up three spots and it’s against red-hot Centennial.

Pueblo West finishes league with a matchup Central before ending its season at Class 4A No. 2 Cheyenne Mountain at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Rye 13, Fowler 3: Rye completed its 2019 season Saturday by finishing off a perfect 8-0 record in Class 2A District 6 play with a mercy-rule win over Fowler.

The Grizzlies entered the game in second place in the District 6 standings at 6-1 and would have won the title with a win.

Rye senior Damon Elarton had different plans as he allowed only one unearned run and four hits over his five and 1/3 innings of work on the mound.

More importantly, Elarton went 4-for-5 from the plate with two home runs and three RBI.

Rye also took the second game of the doubleheader 18-2 to finish with an overall record of 18-1 and now await their seeding for regionals.

