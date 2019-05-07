An old nemesis awaits when the Colorado State University-Pueblo baseball team enters the 2019 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Tournament on Wednesday in Grand Junction.

Top-seeded Colorado Mesa University, the host school and No. 1 team in the country, tangles with No. 6 seed CSU-Pueblo at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the first round of the six-team, double-elimination tournament.

The other first-round games on Wednesday pit No. 3 Dixie State against No. 4 UC-Colorado Springs at 11 a.m. and No. 2 Colorado School of Mines against No. 5 MSU Denver at 7 p.m. The tournament continues Thursday and Friday with the championship game set for 1 p.m. Saturday. If necessary, a second championship game will be played at 4:30 p.m. at Suplizio Field.

The Pack originally was expecting to be the No. 4 seed after finishing fourth in the final regular-season standings. However, an NCAA eligibility violation cost the ThunderWolves percentage points in their winning percentage, knocking them down to the No. 6 seed.

No matter.

Most of the teams know they'll have to get through Colorado Mesa at some point in the four-day extravaganza. Why not right away?

The Pack has had great success in tournament play, having reached the RMAC Tournament championship game eight of the past 15 seasons and winning three titles.

CSU-Pueblo coach Stan Sanchez explained why his teams have been able to step up in the postseason.

"We push our kids to finish strong," he said. "We work really hard on executing the game, in every area of the game. You have to play that way."

"We pay attention to detail and pay attention to the game and really strive for excellence and a standard of excellence to finish that way because all the teams are good.

"It's a culture. It's a mindset. It's always been here from day one. We push our kids to get to that point. It's been that way from the beginning for the 25 years we've been here."

The Pack features a strong starting pitching staff led by junior right-hander Beau Brieske (7-4, 4.80 ERA), who holds the school record for strikeouts in a season with 112. The other three starters include Josh Dahl, Brett Matthews and Gunner Pickett.

The offense is led by designed hitter Easton Adler, second in the league hitting with a .403 average. Three-hole hitter and senior third baseman Dakota Popham has had a solid season with a .386 batting average, leading the team in home runs (8), RBIs (56), runs (55), hits (71), total bases (119) and slugging percentage (.647).

CSU-Pueblo is making its 11th consecutive appearance in the tournament.

RMAC BASEBALL STANDINGS

FINAL

TEAM;LEAGUE;OVERALL

Colorado Mesa;28-8;40-10

Colorado Mines;27-9;36-11

Dixie St.;24-12;34-16

UCCS;20-16;28-22

MSU Denver;19-17;27-22

%CSU-Pueblo;21-15;26-23

Regis;15-10;20-29

New Mexico Highlands;12-24;19-31

Colo.Christian;8-28;13-36 Adams State;6-30;9-41