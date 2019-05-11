Practice is never the end for Stephen Bantiling.

The Swallows Charter Academy senior and the top sprinter on the Spartans track and field squad decided a year ago that he wanted to be great. He realized that in order to do that, he'd have to do far more than merely practice.

That dedication has helped Bantiling rise toward the top of the Colorado 2A 100-meter dash rankings, currently sitting 6th in the state in the 100. As recently as two weeks ago, Bantiling's 100-meter mark was the best in the state.

"I've been trying to work as hard as I can on my own," Bantiling said. "Practice is mandatory, but you have to do some work yourself. If you want to stand out, you just have to do standout work."

That drive began at the end of last season.

Entering the final meet of the 2018 regular season, Bantiling was ranked 16th in the state in the 100-meter, seemingly good enough to make his way into the 2A State Track and Field Championships.

However, three other sprinters passed him up in the rankings on that final weekend, keeping him one spot away from a state qualification.

It stung, Bantiling said, and it fueled him.

"It struck a chord in me," Bantiling said. "I told myself that (the 2019) season will be my best season."

Since, he'd been doing what he can to improve his preparation, ranging from a workout and weight regimen, to gathering ideas from books, articles and videos.

He's been hitting the gym after practice to improve his speed and strength, absorbing as much information as he could to put himself in position to make it to the state meet this time around, and maybe even win a state title.

"I feel like I have state on lock, but that doesn't mean anything," Bantiling said. "All that matters is the day of the state meet. You can either run your worst or best race. So when I get to state, I have to get my mind right."

Bantiling admitted his weakest attribute is his mental strength in the blocks. Last month, Bantiling tripped out of the blocks at the Tiger Relays in La Junta, and even in gaining his top mark of the season, an 11.53-second mark at the John Tate Challenge Cup on April 5, he almost left the blocks early.

Or, if you look at it differently, it came off as the perfect start.

"That time he got was because he got an amazing start," Swallows head track and field coach Tom Baker said. "An official told me that in the 35 years he's been an official, he never saw a kid that seemed to read his mind that much and get a start like that. It was that good."

Bantiling still said he has work to do in keeping himself steady.

"I'm just trying to focus on my nerves," Bantiling said. "My race nerves are so terrible. That's what I'm focusing on."

Needing to climb back into the conversation for a 100-meter title, Bantiling is shooting for Rocky Ford's David Trujillo, who now has 2A's top mark at 11.19 seconds, far ahead of Bantiling's best. Swallows Charter Academy athletic director Ethan Ward, who was the head track coach at Swallows last season, said Bantiling can achieve anything he puts his mind to, adding that his work ethic sets the tone.

"We tried to built a culture (in the program)," Ward said, "and that was a shock to a lot of them. But Stephen bought in to it and all the off-season training, and he's become one of those kids that you can't keep out of the weight room. He's very self-motivated."

Baker said there's no stopping Bantiling.

"He's like a gym rat, or maybe a 'track rat,'" Baker said. "He doesn't miss a practice and he's a great leader."

He has one more chance to improve his standing at this weekend's Cyclone Invitational at Pueblo West before headed to the State Track and Field Championships May 16-18.

