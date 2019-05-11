As John Jagger emerged from the water in his 200 freestyle swim Friday, he took a glance at the clock.

The Pueblo County High School boys swimmer needed to cut .35 seconds from his time at the South-Central League Championships at Centennial High School to earn a state bid in the race.

Before he could react to his finish, a roar came from the Hornets’ sideline as 1 minute, 59.93 seconds flashed on the board as he won the first heat. He placed second overall in the event to qualify for today’s finals.

“It feels exhilarating,” said Jagger, trying to beat the qualifying time of 2:00.5. “I’ve been trying to get a 1:59 in it for a long time. When I hit the wall and I heard everybody screaming, it was so exhilarating to hear my team cheering me on. To finally get under 2 minutes is really a milestone for me.”

Cutting time to get those last bunch of swimmers in was the theme of the final meet before state, which takes place May 17-18 at Veterans Memorial Aquatics Center in Thornton.

Jagger was grateful to add another event to his catalog for state, but by no means did it come easily.

His previous season best was 2:00.83 – which came nearly a month ago at the Hornet Invite on April 12 at Pueblo County.

This time, he had to do so at Centennial’s pool. Jagger had a conversation with himself on his final length of the race.

“I know it hurts but keep going,” Jagger said. “Sprinting a 200 is hard to do and I just said, ‘Sprint it! Try not to breathe, but kick as hard as you can, hit the wall and you’ll get what you get.’”

Teammate Sean Fisher hopes to make a similar cut on his 100 breaststroke after a second-place, 1:11.94 race in the event.

Fisher collected first in his heat, but knows he can improve.

On his final turn, as he touched the wall, he briefly paused before heading back down to complete the race.

“When I was going in, I saw the black ‘T’ on the bottom of the pool, I always mess up the distance between them,” Fisher said. “I thought it was my last stroke and thought it shouldn’t have been my last stroke. Then I waited for eons and eons to finally touch the wall and in my head, I shouldn’t have, but I said there goes that time.”

Fisher remains optimistic about today’s finals. He realizes where his mistake was and plans to rectify it.

“I love when there are prelims and finals because it’s a first chance and then a second chance,” Fisher said. “They say good things come in groups of three. Well, in swimming, good things come in groups of two.”

East and South exuded that same positivity heading to the finals.

Eagles coach Eric Santoyo is hoping his swimmers build off their cuts from Friday and subtract enough to make state.

The 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays have about three seconds each to cut in order to hit the qualifying mark of 1:57.50 and 1:42.50, respectively.

East’s medley clocked in at 2:00.92 while the freestyle relay finished in 1:45.67.

“It’s just a matter of timing and breathing, that’s where we’re at,” Santoyo said. “We know we’re in shape. It’s just a matter of mentally preparing and knowing that you can take those extra three or four strokes before taking a breath.

“As far as divers, we’re going to come in, then go home, get a lot of rest, do some guided meditation kind of stuff. (So) when they get here, they’ll be more prepared and relaxed.”

South’s coach Daniel Hartley said he’s excited for the final day of the event to witness his swimmers potential.

Kevin Liang will go for a qualifying time after a 24.38, third-place finish in the 50 free. Hartley knows he can clean up the race.

“That 50 free he didn’t have a good turn and you have to nail everything or else it goes to crap,” Hartley said. “But everything was good. No one was breathing hard when they finished and that’s good.”

At this point of the year, Hartley realizes the staff has provided the Colts with all they need to succeed.

There’s one way for kids to reach their goals at this point of the season.

“Heart. If they got heart, they’ll get there. If not, they’ll quit and they won’t get there. It’s pretty simple for me,” Hartley said. “I don’t cut around the bushes and I’m straightforward. If they got heart, they’ll do it and they got heart. We have seven kids and we have a chance to get second in league with teams that have 15-16 kids.

“They’re grateful boys and they all have the heart. That’s the biggest thing to me. If you have heart you can make any kid a good athlete.”

Chieftain sports reporter Marcus Hill can be reached by email at mhill@chieftain.com or on Twitter @MarcusLHill.