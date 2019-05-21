WINDSOR — Pueblo's top prep girls golfer is tied for 11th place following the first round of the Class 4A State Championships on Monday at Pelican Lakes Golf Club.

Zoey Rodriguez of South fired a 15-over-par 87 on the par-72 course to lead a seven-player contingent from Pueblo.

Hailey Schalk of Holy Family shot a par 72 to distance herself from the field. She leads Mullen's Sofia Choi (77) by five strokes heading into today's final round.

Rodriguez managed just one birdie and four pars during her round, which started out poorly. She triple-bogeyed the first hole and doubled the second hole followed by two more bogeys. She picked up a birdie on the par-5 fifth hole and finished the front side with a 44.

On the back side, she parred four of the nine holes but had double bogeys on two holes and bogeys on three others.

Pueblo West's foursome also had difficulty with the course. Caitlin Brinkley and Graycie Easton led the way with 25-over-par 97s, good for a tie for 38th place. Paige Boitz is at 105 and Shae Gallery at 118. The Cyclones are 10th out of 14 teams in the team chase.

Pueblo County's twosome of MacKenzie Parlett (101) and Sarah DeCarlo (118) also competed on Monday.

The players played most of the round in wet weather and the Colorado High School Activities Association has planned for a shotgun start at 9 a.m. because of more impending weather.

Each hole will have a least one group comprised of three golfers with holes 1-10 having two groups set to tee off and holes 11-18 on group per hole.

In Class 3A in Eagle at Eagle Ranch Golf Course, 13 Southern Colorado golfers are competing.

Rye has a team competing. Rachel Schaffer shot 90 and is 13th place. Emiree Sutton shot 96, Morgan Voss 107 and Alexa Cortez 117. The Thunderbolts are in fifth place in the 16-team field.

"We played but it was 40 degrees and raining off and on all day," Rye coach Daryl Voss said. "It was brutal weather. We're supposed to get three to five inches snow (Monday night)."

Caroline Jordaan of Colorado Academy leads the field with a one-under 71.

Class 4A team scores

Windsor 253, Niwot 274, Durango 289, Littleton 290, Coronado 292, Evergreen 292, Golden 294, Palmer Ridge 294, Vista Peak 296, Denver North 304, Lewis-Palmer 307, Pueblo West 310, Palisade 313, Cheyenne Mountain 314.