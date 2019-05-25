COLORADO SPRINGS — Down 7-5 going to the bottom of the eighth inning, Pueblo West High School baseball looked to be cooked in a hot, summer-like day at UCHealth Park on Friday.

Fort Morgan added two runs in the extra frame and brought back starter Jacob Ortega to try to close out what he started in the second round matchup of the Class 4A state tournament.

Down to their last strike, all hope was riding on Cyclones’ senior Kyle Jameson.

Liner to left scores two. Tie ball game.

Then, fellow senior and middle infielder Tyler Declusin wanted a piece of the action.

One rocket down the left-field line later and Jameson rounds third to score the walk-off run and send the Cyclones to the winner’s bracket final today with an 8-7 victory.

“I knew he was going to come flat right off the bat and I wasn’t letting him beat me, he beat me two times (Saturday) so I wasn’t letting him beat him again and jumped right on it,” Declusin said on the game-winning hit. “I knew Jameson’s wheels would take over to get around the bases and end it.”

In the first game of the day, Pueblo West also had to swipe the win away after it entered the top of the seventh trailing Erie 4-3.

A nine-spot changed the complexion quickly and ultimately gave Pueblo West the 12-4 victory, thanks in part to Erie having to replace starting pitcher Mason Veve due to the pitch count limit.

What really had the Cyclones going against Erie came an inning earlier when junior Chandler Mason lined a triple down the right field line for what felt like Pueblo West’s first solid hit of the day.

“It takes one guy, one swing and we can all follow it and that’s the standard we hold each other too,” Mason said on the Cyclones’ contagious hitting. “You just have to fight for your brothers.

“I’ve played with these guys since I was eight and it doesn’t matter what it looks like, fight for your boys.”

Erie took the lead back in the bottom half of the inning, but the momentum train was still in full force toward Cyclone Central.

The Tigers used four different pitchers in the inning in attempt to stop the Cyclones, but the barrage from the team that entered the day with the second most runs scored in Class 4A was too much.

“With those frustrations, it's adversity that we face and if you’re not good at facing adversity then you’re not a good baseball player,” Declusin said. “That adversity builds our character and helps us pull out games like that in late innings.”

Getting that experience from game one paid dividends other than just advancing in the tournament.

Pueblo West entered the bottom of the seventh in game two against Fort Morgan trailing 5-2 after the Mustangs tacked on two insurance runs in the top of the seventh.

The Cyclones weren’t about to let that bring them down.

“We’ve been through so much adversity this year and coach Sanchez talks about how you will handle adversity all the time,” Mason said. “When stuff like that happens, we’re so close to each other that we know, ‘Hey, next pitch, what can we do now?’ I think that’s what makes us so good is that we refuse to let anything bother us.

“We’re going to fight you until you tell us we can’t play anymore.”

That rang true with the walk-off hero in Declusin as he provided a small preview in the seventh.

Dylan Gist and Jameson led off the inning by reaching base, only to be cleared by Declusin thanks to shot to left-center that rolled all the way to the wall, about 400 feet out, for a triple.

Jayden Cordova hit an infield single up the middle to score Declusin and helped send the game into extras before Declusin ended it on another rocket down the left-field line.

“He’s done some team things where he’s hitting the ball to the right side, he’s sac bunted,” Pueblo West coach Dan Sanchez said. “(Friday) he came up clutch. To hit a triple in this place, if you get it to the wall, that’s a good poke.”

Added Declusin: “You just have to have the mindset of you’re going to be successful. You have to be resilient and ‘refuse to lose’ is a saying we’ve had this past couple weeks.”

The two wins now place Pueblo West at 25-2 on the year, those two losses coming to a couple squads in New Mexico at the beginning of the season.

The offense for Pueblo West continues to dominate and has scored at least five runs in 25 of its 27 games.

Now, Sanchez just wants to see those runs maybe come a little sooner.

“The slow pitching really funks us out and both games we got funked out for a while,” Sanchez said. “But we competed when it counted and that’s what we’ve talked about all year long.”

Going forward, pitching became a little bleaker after Devon Neff exited the first game due to an injury.

Denniston threw 107 pitches, three less than the 110 max over a three-day stretch, so the Cyclones will have to dig deep on the mound today against Silver Creek at 2:30 p.m. at UCHealth Field.

“With Neff going down, we just have to hope we have enough pitching to get us through (today),” Sanchez said. “When the moment gets right, some of ours guys are stepping up.”

However, after battling back twice in one day, Declusin and the rest of the team won’t fear anything when it comes to Silver Creek.

“It shows we’re resilient and we’re never going to give up until the umpire says the game is over,” Declusin said. “We’re just going to do whatever we can through seven, eight, nine innings, whatever it takes to get the job done and get the victory.”

