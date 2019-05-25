Throw away the scores from early May when two Southern Colorado baseball rivals collided in District 6 league play.

When Fowler (14-9) and Rye (23-1) tangle at 10 a.m. today at Andenucio Field at the Runyon Sports Complex in the semifinals of the Class 2A tournament, much more will be at stake.

That would be a berth in the state championship game.

No. 1 seed Peyton (21-1) and No. 12 seed Wiggins (15-7) play in the other semifinal game at 10 a.m. at Hobbs Field. The winners will play for a state title at 1 p.m. at Hobbs Field.

In early May, Rye whipped Fowler 13-3 and 18-2 in a twin-bill in Fowler. Those games mean very little today.

Both teams maneuvered their way into the 2A Final Four last weekend.

Fowler, the No. 15 seed, knocked off No. 2 Hotchkiss 12-2 and No. 7 Dawson School 5-1 in the regionals last Saturday at Hobbs Field.

Rye, the No. 3 seed and winners of 23 games in a row, is pursuing its fourth state crown. The Thunderbolts won state titles in 2015 and 2011 in Class 2A and captured a C crown in 1960.

The Grizzlies have won three state baseball titles — in 1984, 1987 and 1990.

Rye edged Limon 4-3 in nine innings and blanked Calhan 10-0 in the regionals at Andenucio Field.

Rye coach Stacey Graham feels good about where his team sits as it enters the semifinals.

"It's been four years and we haven't been here in a while and we're excited to be back," he said. "This baseball team over the summer played 30 baseball games. So far this spring they've played 25. They are grinders, they work hard, they get after it and believe in what we're doing. And they deserve it."

Two of the team's leaders Bryce Benz and Damon Elarton — are excited to have a shot at a championship.

"It feels incredible. I've never made it this far personally," he said. "We've went through Fowler twice already. But everyone is a threat now. And we're ready to play some ball. We just play some baseball, we don't play the team."

Elarton believes his team is ready.

"We're excited, definitely looking forward to Fowler," Elarton said. "They are a good team and we'll be ready."

Wiggins also has won three state titles, in 1985, 1986 and 2002. Peyton has yet to win a state crown.

If Rye and Peyton reach the finals, it will be a rematch of a regular-season nonleague game in Rye, which the Thunderbolts won 7-4.

