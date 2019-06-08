The state champion Pueblo West baseball team will lift its hardware for the hometown fans Monday in a community championship celebration at Pueblo West High School.

The celebration will begin at 10 a.m. at the Pueblo West High School Auditorium.

Pueblo West High School students and the Pueblo West and Pueblo communities are invited to attend. The celebration will feature speeches and appearances from Pueblo West coaches and players, as well as the unveiling of the team's championship photo that will hang in the school.

Last Saturday, Pueblo West claimed its first baseball state championship to cap the two-weekend-long state tournament, claiming back-to-back wins over Silver Creek to win the title. The baseball crown was the fifth team state championship in Pueblo West High School history, joining the 2003 and 2004 softball teams, the 2007 football team, and the 2016 boys basketball team.

Friday, Pueblo West was recognized on the 4A all-state baseball teams, with Tyler Barth being recognized as the 4A Player of the Year and Dan Sanchez named coach of the year. Kyle Jameson and Nate Denniston received first-team all-state honors, Brodie Blackford and Jayden Cordova were second-team picks, and Tyler Declusin earned honorable mention.

