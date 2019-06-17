One team had never appeared in a championship game.

The other hadn't seen the title game in 15 years.

It made for an interesting matchup on Sunday night at the 40th annual Tony Andenucio Memorial Baseball Tournament at Hobbs Field at the Runyon Sports Complex.

4-Corners made history by winning its first crown, defeating Burkburnett (Texas) 8-5 to walk away with the top hardware.

It marked the culmination of the four-day, 37-game tournament that wrapped up four decades of high school-level excellence.

Pueblo Azteca's run in the tournament ended in the semifinals when it dropped a 5-2 decision to 4-Corners. The local club, making its third consecutive appearance in the semifinals, was trying to become the first Pueblo-based team to win the ‘Nuch since 1984 when the Pueblo Elks won.

In the title game, 4-Corners struck first with a two-spot in the bottom of the second. A double and a hit by pitch was followed by an RBI double by Dalton Thatcher and Dawson Walls drove in another with a fielder's choice.

The Blacksox cut the lead in half with an unearned run in the fourth but 4-Corners countered with two runs in the bottom half as Drew Price beat out an infield single to drive in a run and another came around on a wild pitch from reliever Tucker Dubois. That reset the lead at 4-1.

Once again, Burkburnett chipped away, tallying a run in the fifth on Dalton Smith's RBI single up the middle to pull to within 4-2.

It didn't last long as 4-Corners broke the game open with four runs in the fifth for an 8-2 cushion.

The game was delayed for an hour and 25 minutes because of lightning and rain.

4-Corners 8, Burkburnett 5



Burkburnett;000;110;3;—;5;9;2

4-Corners;020;200;0—;8;10;2

Clem, Dubois (2), Evans (6) and Smith; Shellenberger, Jung (5), Elliott (7) and Dawson.