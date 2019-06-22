Dylan Griggs loves baseball.

That's one of the reasons he brought his Fossil Ridge baseball team to Pueblo to play in the Artie Escobado Memorial Tournament at the Runyon Sports Complex this weekend.

A former Centennial High School standout, Griggs is one of the coaches of the Fossil Ridge team taking part in the 10-team annual tournament. He's been with the program for three years as the junior varsity coach and wanted his players to get a taste of Southern Colorado baseball.

"Being in Northern Colorado, we're kind of in a bubble of what we see up north," Griggs said. "I was fortunate enough to grow up here and the baseball culture. Just being here at the facilities. It was important for me to give them that taste and see what I have grown up with.

"To see there is good baseball in this part of the state. We've experienced that already (in the tournament). More giving the kids the opportunity to experience the culture and just how baseball is played in Pueblo."

A health and exercise science major at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Griggs never let go of the game he loves.

"Baseball was always a big part of my life," he said. "I wanted to stay involved as much as possible. When I was still in school I volunteered at Fort Collins High School. I knew I just wanted to get back into coaching. Lucky enough, a kid I played with on the club team at CSU introduced me to the head coach at Fossil Ridge. That's how my tenure at Fossil Ridge started.

"I've had these kids since they were 13 and now they are 16 and 17."

Griggs played four years on the CSU club team, one of the premier programs in the country under Mike Abernathy, whose teams won six national titles in seven seasons.

"I did play four years," said Griggs, a second baseman. "We were champions, champions and lost in regionals my junior year. Then we were the runner-up my senior year.

"My freshman and sophomore year I sat. It was the first time since youth baseball that I had to learn how to sit the bench. That's when I started getting that coaching mentality, where I started to pick (Abernanthy's) mind. It made me appreciate the game even more from the coaching perspective."

Griggs' dream was to work with a professional sports team. He did that, working with the Colorado Rockies and Colorado Avalanche before realizing it wasn't the right fit.

"I'm a sports guy," he said. "When I graduated college, I wanted to be an athletic trainer with a sports team. I took an internship with a collegiate baseball team in Waterloo, Iowa. I was their promotions director.

"That aligned with my job with the Rockies and the Avalanche. It was a good and gave me a foot in the door and I was headed in the right direction. I had a good two-year run with them. I learned when I was working with them you couldn't carry your fandom with you. You have to act professional.

"But then I had to make a grown-up decision and find a spot elsewhere. I had an opportunity to try and see that dream through, but in the end found out that wasn't my true passion."

Griggs now works for a software company, ZoomGrants, that manages grants and scholarships. He manages clients and internal operations for a small company of nine employees in Denver.

More importantly, it allows him to continue to coach, although his run with Fossil Ridge will end this summer since he's moved to Denver.

"Our CEO allows me the flexibility to continue coaching," Griggs said. "Here I am (in Pueblo) where I can drop work and still continue to coach my guys. If I could coach for a living, that's exactly what I'd like to do."

