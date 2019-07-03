DENVER — Yuli Gurriel homered twice and drove in four runs to lead the Houston Astros over the Colorado Rockies 9-8 on Tuesday night.

Jose Altuve had four hits and Gurriel and George Springer finished with three hits each to help the Astros win their fourth straight.

Colorado led 8-5 entering the seventh, but Houston rallied to go ahead. Gurriel's two-run homer off of reliever Jake McGee (0-1) capped a four-run inning that was started by three straight doubles.

Gurriel also homered in the second inning and doubled home a run in the third.

Will Harris (3-1) worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the sixth to get the win and Roberto Osuna pitched the ninth for his 18th save.

Houston starter Jose Urquidy made his major league debut before departing with two outs in the fourth inning and the Astros leading 5-2. Colorado scored five times in the fifth off of Josh James to take a 7-5 lead. Ian Desmond, who had three hits, drove in two with a double.

The Rockies added another run in the sixth on Nolan Arenado's infield single.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Astros: SS Carlos Correa (fractured rib) and INF Aledmys Diaz (left hamstring strain) did some work at the team's facility in West Palm Beach, Fla. "They did some on-field stuff," manager A.J. Hinch said. "Correa did some groundball stuff and Diaz hit in the cage." Hinch added that RHP Joe Smith (left Achilles tendon surgery) will pitch in Triple-A.

Rockies: SS Trevor Story (right thumb sprain) was activated from the 10-day injured list and started. Colorado optioned RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez to Triple-A Albuquerque.

HEAVY HEARTS

There was a moment of silence before the game for Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs, who passed away suddenly Monday. Arenado played with Skaggs when they were teenagers in Southern California and called him "a great teammate."

Hinch said it was a sad day around baseball.

"It's a tragedy beyond words. You don't know how to address your own team or the players that knew him," he said. "It's a reminder of how sacred every day is. Just a sad, sad day around baseball. It will linger for a long time."

UP NEXT

Astros left-hander Wade Miley (6-4, 3.39) will make his 14th career start and 15th appearance against Colorado. The Rockies will have rookie right-hander Peter Lambert (2-0, 6.57) on the mound to close out the two-game interleague series.