Chieftain sports reporters Austin White and Marcus Hill recall the best comebacks they witnessed during the the 2018-19 prep season as a part of their Summer Throwback Thursday weekly column.

Austin White

This one probably shouldn’t have even been a comeback.

With 3:27 left in the game and an eight-point lead at home in Mel Spence Gym, the East High School boys basketball team looked like they would be cruising to a win over Widefield to start the 2019 portion of their regular season.

Instead, some mental mistakes and untimely turnovers flipped the script and Widefield came back to tie the game and send it to overtime.

In OT, the mistakes continued for East and shortly after, they were looking up at the scoreboard down five with 1:09 left.

Not to mention three starters in Kain Medrano, Joe Padula and Marvin London Jr. were all out of the game due to fouls and an injury.

Keep in mind, East entered this game already frustrated after a 5-5 start, a record they felt like could have been a whole lot better.

With the momentum gone and the frustration mounting, sophomore Kyle Miller came along to bury those worries down deep, one 3-pointer at a time.

It started with a rebound by fellow sophomore Jaxson Herring who kicked it out to Miller for a 30-foot bomb.

The next possession went almost the same way, except Miller was a little closer this time on his make that pulled the Eagles to within 67-66 with 9.3 seconds left.

East fouled the Widefield ball handler immediately. He went to the charity stripe and knocked both down in the pressure cooker.

The Eagles hurried up the floor and found Miller near the left corner and with a twirl of the ball, certainly not a travel, and the flick of his wrist, the shot went up.

Miller time.

East’s bench exploded on to the court as the shot sent the game into double OT where Miller hit one more 3-pointer en route to the Eagles' 77-73 victory.

Miller finished with 19 points for the second most on the squad behind Medrano’s 21.

During that 5-5 start, Eagles coach Mike Massaro stated how his team needed more out of the bench coming into the second half of the season and the win over Widefield was the springboard.

Miller and Herring turned into key pieces off the bench for an Eagles team that eventually went all the way to the Class 4A Final Four and nearly messed around for another comeback in Denver to get to the final.

The unforgettable playoff run really started with the matchup against Widefield as it showed the Eagles they can compete with anyone, no matter the score and or how much time is left.

And now with many of those pieces returning for the 2019-20 season, Miller Time 2.0 could be lurking in some opponent’s future.

Marcus Hill

What I have for you isn’t quite the comeback you’d expect.

But it was one of the best performances I’ve seen in the pool by a high school kid in my life.

Pueblo County High School’s Kandi Liberato had a rough go in her 200 IM during the Class 3A state swim meet.

She entered the event seeded just outside of the top 10 of the event at 2 minutes, 22.29 seconds.

Her time of 2:27.17 in the prelims left her outside of the finals where she certainly would have made an impact on the rest of the field.

As I watched the remainder of the event, Liberato remained full of energy and cheered on her teammates when necessary and showed her support elsewhere throughout the day.

That’s one of the better takeaways from the whole meet – no matter how you performed in your event, it’s always important to support your team.

You never know how it’ll be reciprocated.

Now, this is where the comeback begins.

Rather than sulk and mail it in, Liberato absolutely dazzled on the B finals.

She finished first on her side and 11th overall and clocked in at 2:18.97 – nearly nine seconds faster than her opening swim and almost five seconds faster than her season best.

What’s most impressive about the finish isn’t that she managed to swim so well even though she wasn’t fighting for a title.

It was the hunger that was present during her swim.

She had the competition in her pool – pun intended – beat by almost five seconds and would have placed 10th in the finals of the IM.

This showed that it’s not all about winning or placing first in an event, it’s about pride.

Pride in yourself, and pride in the colors she represented when she entered the pool.

Granted, I’m sure she wanted a shot at first place, but she illustrated that she’s capable of competing even when there’s not a title on the line.

That’s a trait that’s hard to come by.