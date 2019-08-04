Not quite the ending Alyssa Garcia expected.

But she remained in good spirits following her loss in the 115-pound strawweight title fight Saturday at Jackson’s MMA Association Colorado for Renegade Fight Night IV.

Natalie Salcedo earned the victory via submission 44 seconds into the first round to earn the title.

“You live, you learn and you grow from this,” Garcia said. “But I’m excited for the next one. I’m going to take a couple of weeks of rest and get back into it and come back even stronger.”

Garcia (4-2) came out quickly with a right to Salcedo’s head. But Salcedo fired swiftly as well, connecting with a right that opened a cut on Garcia’s nose.

The high-tempo pace of the fight usually favors Garcia, but Salcedo turned that momentum in her favor.

Salcedo took the match to the mat where she controlled the remainder of the fight.

“I was trying to do a cross with an uppercut and then an overhook right,” Garcia said. “But that didn’t happen and she caught me right away. Thank God my nose isn’t broken or anything like that. But I was going for the knockout and, unfortunately, I didn’t get that.”

Isiah Torres, who earned a victory in the co-main event match, does much of his training with Garcia.

He believes she’ll return to form when she fights again.

“I know that she’ll come back,” Torres said. “She’s one of the hardest grinders in here and she pushes me a lot.”

Other Jackson’s MMA bouts

Isiah Torres def. Manny Medril (KO 1:25 Rd. 1)

Out of seven matches on Saturday night’s card, just one winner came out of the red corner. And Torres gave his opponent a lullaby to end the fight.

Torres scouted Medril’s moves and waited for the right moment to strike. That was confirmed when he got word from his corner.

“At the beginning I saw that his hands were real low and then I threw a jab and caught him with a jab,” Torres said. “We always practice it on the pads – hook, kick, hook, kick. Earlier in the round I hit his calf and I saw his hands go down. …I heard my corner call it again and that’s how I was able to finish it.”

Torres entered the fight coming off a loss in his previous bout and he said that ramped his desire to earn a victory.

“When I was on that win streak, I was like, ‘Eh. I’m good enough. I don’t have to go (to practice),’” Torres said. “Once I lost, I knew I had to go. I wanted to go and it forced me to go.”

Darien Robinson def. Shane Jackson (unanimous decision 90-77)

Jackson’s match was the lone fight of the night to go the distance, and he had to scrap to get to that point.

Robinson spent much of the fight raining down punches on Jackson, but Jackson never yielded.

He fought for the better part of each round to remain in the fight and avoid a knockout from Robinson and managed to escape the three-minute rounds each time.

Vuk Vukmirovic def. Eric Vigil (submission :42 Rd. 1)

Vukmirovic began with a flurry of punches against Vigil and didn’t stop the pressure.

He pinned Vigil against the cage just outside of the red corner, eventually breaking Vigil’s guard and took him to the ground.

Vukmirovic then secured his choke hold and forced Vigil to tap out.

*Jackson MMA Fighter’s are italicized

