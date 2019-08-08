There’s a new leader for the Pueblo County High School football squad, but that doesn’t mean he’s unfamiliar.

Monte Pinkerton is the new coach for the Hornets after 13 years at Pueblo West where he established a winning culture and a sound run scheme.

Now with Pueblo County, the run will be led by junior running back Chase Hartman.

“Chase was big last year even as a sophomore, his first year on varsity, he stepped in big offensively and defensively,” Hornets senior Colin Raper said. “He showed he ran the ball hard last year so he’s going to show us he can do it again this year.

“Us Hornets, we’ve always been ground and pound and that’s what we have to stick to and hopefully be successful with it.”

In 2018, Hartman was the Hornets’ second leading rusher with 347 yards on 101 carries with three touchdowns.

Under former coach Jeff Wilson, the Hornets were already all about the run game, so relying heavily on the battle in the trenches won’t be a foreign subject for them.

“That’s always been my philosophy: you have to be able to run the ball to be successful in high school,” Pinkerton said. “It all starts with the run and we do have some good skill guys, some good running backs, but it all starts up front … We’ve got some guys up front that are really coming together and working hard.”

However, Hartman will something to shoot for after senior quarterback Lane Sherwood graduated this past year.

Sherwood was responsible for 1,366 total yards out of 2,038 the Hornets racked up as a team in 2018.

Hartman won’t be alone in trying to pick up that production as Raper will join him in some capacity, either as the quarterback or running back.

Both Hartman and Raper having been taking reps at the QB position, but the two also noted Raper has received the heavier load after a 2018 season where he sat most of the year with a broken collarbone.

“(Sherwood) is gone now so we can’t really dwell on not having him,” Hartman said. “We’re just all going together and since we’re all moving together at the same pace, I think we will be pretty decent in moving on.”

Pueblo County will need both Raper and Hartman to help guide the offense after it finished 3-7 last year with a 1-4 mark in the South-Central League.

The Hornets ranked last out of six teams in points scored with 167 and also allowed a league-high 333 points.

But with new leadership at the top in the form of Pinkerton and a new guy under center, Hartman and the rest of the team is ready for a fresh start.

“Coach Pink just stepped in and right away he’s just going,” Hartman said. “He motivates us to do everything so it’s kind of nice to have. It helps to know he was a County guy and I think it motivates everyone else to play a little harder.”

