A year ago, the Dolores Huerta Preparatory High School football team only had one home game and it was hosted at the Neta and Eddie DeRose Thunderbowl.

Part of the reason was the Scorpions on-campus field simply wasn’t playable with the patchy grass and uneven surface.

So second year coach James Casias took matters into his own hands and volunteered his time over the summer to do some digging, and he recruited some of his football players as well.

“I was just trying to make it like their house,” Casias said. “It’s going to be their home when we’re done so when we come out there to defend that house, it’ll actually be theirs.

“Just teach them a little different craft in life, hard work will put you in anything you want.”

Before heading to workouts inside the Scorpions’ weight room over the summer, Casias and crew got to work on the field.

Casias ran the machines to dig up the grass and dirt and about month in, he had the players shoveling new trenches and eventually placing in pipes for a new sprinkler system.

“It felt like being in a movie,” Scorpions junior Michael Garza said on working on the field. “Just some underdog team trying to be better than what everyone thinks they are. It taught me to be hard working no matter what, no matter the setbacks.

“It taught me how to install sprinklers too.”

Learning about sprinkler systems and digging holes certainly isn’t the expectation when a student signs up for football, but that doesn’t mean the same lessons can’t be learned.

The summer experience not only taught the Scorpions hands-on working experience, but it also brings together a team that hopes to continue its program’s rebuild in 2019.

“Their task was to complete what we had to finish in two and a half hours before two hours of practice,” Casias said. “It was just tripping me out on how these guys worked together and that’s what I expect over the season is to come out and translate that to the field.”

Of course, a bunch of teenagers working in the field for the first time means confronting some problems along the way.

For example, a few pipes weren’t tightened during the placement, resulting in some flooded trenches and the boys having to dig through the mud and fix the patches.

Solving problems along the way is just part of the lesson.

“It was a great experience because (Casias) taught us other than football, like how to solve real life problems,” Scorpions sophomore Alex Lopez said. “I don’t know how to explain (the experience).”

Currently the field has been leveled, but is missing grass and Casias hopes to finish the project by fall of next year.

The vision is to eventually have a track surface around the outside as well and fill the sidelines with stands and create a welcoming space for fans to come out and support the Scorpions.

In the meantime, the Scorpions will practice at Heroes Academy and play the seven home games they have lined up in 2019 at the K-8 school, including their homecoming matchup against Del Norte on Sept. 20.

“It’s going to be great because we can defend our territory against other people and show them what our field is to us,” Lopez said on playing at home more in 2019. “We’re looking to prove that now, since we’re more experienced, we can win more games.”

