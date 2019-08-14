Chris Fasano needed to be methodical with his next decision.

Similar to his choices on the wrestling mats, his next decision could yield another victory.

In this case, it resulted in the biggest win in the wrestling career of the former Pueblo County High School competitor.

He earned a scholarship to wrestle at Division I’s The Citadel in Charleston, S.C.

Fasano said it was about playing his cards properly.

“It was mainly just to see what other offers I could get at the time, and I had only had my visit there about a month prior,” Fasano said on his decision to sign late. “But the biggest thing that held me back was me wanting to discuss my scholarship with my family and coaches before making a final decision.”

Fasano made it official June 5 and Eddie Soto, Pueblo County’s wrestling coach, said that was by choice.

“Chris was patient when it came to deciding his future and where he wanted to go to continue his academic and athletic career,” Soto said. “He had various offers but he had his eyes set on a military school and it finally came when The Citadel called. Chris likes the structure of the military schools and he feels he will excel there. Chris continued to train all through the offseason and summer knowing the D-I opportunity was just around the corner.”

The step isn’t just an impactful one for Fasano, it’s major for his family.

This will be the furthest Fasano has been from his family in his life. No quick trips home, likely no coming back for weekends.

It won’t detract Fasano, though, as he understands this will sharpen him as a competitor.

“Venturing out of state for college means that I’m needing to push myself more and be able to handle things without as much guidance as I would usually get at home,” Fasano said. “Also, it’s a big deal for me to be able to go and achieve goals that I’ve had set since the day I started wrestling.”

Fasano said his senior year helped him realize “hard work pays off.” Not that he slouched previously, but his final season at Pueblo County was undoubtedly his best.

Fasano finished 42-0 in his senior campaign as a Hornet and capped it with a state title at 160 pounds, a 2-0 decision win over Coronado’s KJ Kearns.

He not only expects that dedication to translate on the mat, he knows it will showcase itself in the classroom and beyond.

“The coaches and the team are very competent and competitive, so I have a lot of trust into my coaches to guide me in wrestling,” Fasano said. “The city of Charleston is amazing and it is definitely going to be one of the cities I would consider living in post-college, their education is one of the best in the nation, especially in the field of which I am going to study (23rd in the nation for mechanical engineering), and my scholarship offer was just icing on the cake.

“... I took that knowledge and just kept on the grind, and I have the expectation for myself to continue that hard work and keep on the grind this year in wrestling and scholastically. And listening to your coaches is always the right way to go, without their guidance, I probably wouldn’t have been as technically sound as I was in the season.”

The fact Fasano already shows that prowess off the mat and is understanding of the importance of his education following college is just another highlight of who he’s become.

Soto and the Hornets coaching staff are happy to add another kid to the growing list of Hornets wrestlers to head to a collegiate program.

It’s a pleasure for Soto to see Fasano succeed so much off the mat, especially with Fasano’s history.

“This means a lot to the coaching staff, our program (12 wrestlers onto college), and everyone that watched Chris grow into a fine young man,” Soto said. “After everything he’s been through, Chris continued to strive to be the best person he can be and set him self up for a bright future which shows his tenacity and toughness. He’s an inspiration to us all.”

