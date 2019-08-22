Austin Albers is realistic.

He's not ready to proclaim his Colorado State University-Pueblo volleyball team as the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference champions. Instead, he understands the challenge in front him rebuilding a program that has been one of the doormats of the conference.

Albers enters his first season with the ThunderWolves after spending five years as the head volleyball coach at Laramie (Wyoming) Community College.

He said there were a couple reasons why he chose to come to CSU-Pueblo to resurrect the volleyball program, which hasn't had a winning season since 2014. The Pack was 5-22 overall and 3-15 in the RMAC last season.

"I believe there are two reasons you take a job," he said. "One, you have to make sure you can win there. And two, you have to be able to live there and be happy. If you have those two things you can be successful wherever you're at as long as you are doing the right stuff.

"Those were my two big evaluation points when I came to interview and looked at the job."

Albers added that he was influenced by CSU-Pueblo athletic director Paul Plinske.

"Talking with Dr. Paul (Plinske), he was a big reason I took the position," Albers said. "His vision of where he wanted it to go. His college background has been peppered with volleyball success. "Wherever he's been their volleyball programs have been really good. With him being a volleyball guy in that sense, I knew he was going to give us the things we needed in order to be successful in terms of scholarships and support and facilities and upgrades to our locker room."

Finding the right home also was a priority and Pueblo was a good fit.

"The other thing was can you live here and be happy?" Albers said. "So far we love it. We're still adjusting to the heat. We really enjoy it. The size of the city is perfect for us, it has everything we need.

Albers, 29, admitted the timing was right.

He's following in the footsteps of his father, a longtime volleyball coach at Black Hills State who is now the athletic director.

"I was at the point in my career where when I took the junior college job I knew it was a stepping stone," he said. " I didn't know how long it would take. But I knew I didn't want to be at a junior college for my whole career because it wears you down pretty quickly.

"Looking at jobs, there were several that were attractive. The thing that really attracted me to this one was the vision of Dr. Plinske."

"The other thing was it wasn't too far of a move. Having been in Cheyenne, I felt like I had connections and a recruiting base to pull from and be successful quickly rather than re-acclimate myself across the country."

