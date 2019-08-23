ST. LOUIS — Marcell Ozuna, Paul DeJong and Dexter Fowler each hit two-run homers, and the St. Louis Cardinals came back to beat the Colorado Rockies 6-5 on Thursday night.

Fowler's 15th home run of the season, off of a 97 mph fastball from Yency Almonte (0-1) in the seventh, capped the comeback. Matt Carpenter set it up by working a walk in an eight-pitch, pinch hitting appearance to lead off the frame.

Dominic Leone (1-0), who was recalled from Triple-A Memphis before the game, got the win. Giovanny Gallegos and Andrew Miller pitched a scoreless eighth and Carlos Martinez picked up his 15th save in 18 opportunities.

It was the third consecutive start in which Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas gave up five earned runs. The Rockies put runners on the bases in five of his six innings.

Ozuna's blast into the upper deck in left field in the fourth came after Paul Goldschmidt singled to tie the game 2-2. Ozuna has hit safely in 13 of his last 16 games.

DeJong drilled a German Marquez curve 423 feet into the left-center bleachers in the sixth to cut it to 5-4. DeJong's two-run homer extended his RBI streak to four games, one shy of his career high.

Marquez allowed four runs in six innings, on six hits, a pair of walks and four strikeouts.

Nolan Arenado's broke a 2-2 tie with a three-run homer in the fifth. Marquez and Charlie Blackmon, who extended his hitting streak to seven games, hit safely ahead of him.

Ryan McMahon singled home a run and Tony Wolters drove in another with a sacrifice fly to give the Rockies a 2-0 lead in the second.

MOTHER NATURE AGAIN

One night after losing 5-3 to the Brewers in a game called after 7 innings due to rain, the first rain-shortened game in Busch Stadium III history, the Cardinals once again dealt with the elements as the start of the game was delayed 52 minutes by rain.

TRAINING ROOM

Rockies: LHP Kyle Freeland (left groin strain) was placed on the 10-day IL retroactive to Aug. 21 and RHP Wes Parsons was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque. RHP Jon Gray (left foot fracture) elected to have surgery. He was placed on the 60-day IL on Wednesday retroactive to Aug. 17.

Cardinals: RHP Junior Fernandez was optioned to Memphis following Wednesday night's game after throwing two scoreless innings.

UP NEXT

The Rockies will send RHP Peter Lambert (2-3, 6.55 ERA) to the mound in the second game of the four-game series against the Cardinals and RHP Jack Flaherty (7-6, 3.46 ERA). Lambert will be making his first-ever start against St. Louis. Flaherty has won his last three starts and has only allowed one run in his last 28 innings.

