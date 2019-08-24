Not many things in life are certain, but Pueblo West High School volleyball winning the South-Central League certainly felt like one.

At least, that was the case until their District 70 rivals in Pueblo County knocked them off their 80-game league win streak and ultimately dethroned the Cyclones for the league title in 2018.

And now with a roster that lost seven seniors, but returns plenty of top play makers, the Hornets are ready to build on their own league winning streak in 2019.

“Last year, we had a very well put-together team and everyone was nice to each other and we all got along,” Hornets’ junior Kinley Gomez said. “We really executed on the court, even if we were down like against Pueblo West last year, we came back and won and that’s really hyped us up for this season.”

Pueblo County will have to do it under new leadership as Cherl Sherwood was named the new head coach.

Sherwood became the junior varsity coach for the Hornets last year and then accepted the varsity job after Anthony Gonzales’ departure.

With an already proven group of players, the transition isn’t something that the Hornets think will get in their way.

“I feel really happy about our new coach and I think it was a good change last year to have her on JV and I saw what she was doing with them,” Hornets’ senior Mari Benitez said. “Before, when I was a freshman, things would be boring and I would stand around. (Sherwood) actually plans a practice for us, we have a lot of stuff to do … It’s nice to feel like we’re going to get better and be pushed more.”

The Hornets only feature two seniors in Samantha Meehan and Benitez.

Benitez said the two have played together since they were five years old and the bond shared between them will come in handy as they take over as the leaders.

“We know each other’s strengths we know our weaknesses and we know how to pick each other up,” Benitez said. “We have a certain type of bond that I don’t think people really see, but it’s definitely there.”

Meehan, an outside hitter, was second in the S-CL in kills last season with 284 while Benitez, the libero, placed third in the S-CL in digs with 280.

Gomez is also an imposing presence as she racked up 263 kills a year ago, good enough for third in the S-CL. Gomez also led the league in aces with 57, 13 clear of Central sophomore Kai Arriaga in second.

Having the threat of either Gomez or Meehan in the front row to attack at all times is an advantage the Hornets are excited to have.

“We’re never weak in the front row because we’ve always got one of them rotating up to the front,” Sherwood said. “It’s intimidating to be the team across the net from those two so that’s a huge asset to have on our team.

“They’re not only great athletes, they’re great girls. The volleyball team always has one of the highest GPAs in the school so you never have to worry about ineligibility.”

The biggest loss for the Hornets was middle blocker Sophia Valentine who led the team in blocks with 50.

However, Pueblo County still finished last as a team in blocks in the S-CL with 81 total.

Getting hands up at the net to stuff opposing kills could be something the Hornets try to work out before their first match Thursday at Coronado.

“We’ve mainly worked on just changing up where we’re hitting,” Meehan said. “We have worked with our new incoming middles a lot, working on the timing with them, working on the coordination and just figuring it out.”

Of course, the matchups with Pueblo West already loom large as the two matches could once again determine the league winner.

Like the Hornets, the Cyclones return almost all of their players from 2018, including Raegan Emery, who led the S-CL in kills (321) and hitting percentage (.386) on her way to being named the S-CL MVP.

“I’m very excited, it’s always a great game against (Pueblo West), win or lose,” Meehan said. “I think we’ll come out just as hard this year as we did last year or even harder.”

East and Centennial finished tied for third in the S-CL at 5-5 and both will attempt to replace their leading attackers in Joviana Romero and Madalyn Bigley.

Centennial senior Jamie McMananan was second on the team in kills last year with 58 and is back while East has senior Linsey Whipple back after her junior year where she was second on the team in kills with 153.

South finished fifth in the S-CL, but has a strong returning junior class that features its top-two attackers in Grace Whiting and Isabella Brown.

Central also has many young returning players, including junior Alicia Lest, who led the Wildcats in kills with 140 and was second in league with 76 total blocks.

Rye went further than any school from Pueblo County after finishing sixth in Class 2A with a 23-5 record.

However, the Thunderbolts lost their top three attackers and leading blocker to graduation.

Senior libero Ashlyn Romine is back after finishing fifth in Class 2A in digs with 487.

Dolores Huerta also has some big-time players returning for the 2019 season, highlighted by senior Elissa Velasquez.

She ranked second in the Black Forest League in hitting percentage at .255 as she will try to help the Scorpions compete come district time.

Chieftain sports reporter Austin White can be reached by email at awhite@chieftain.com or on Twitter @ajwrules44.