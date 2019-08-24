COLORADO SPRINGS — The best is yet to come for Audrey Maroney.

The Rye High School sophomore believes this after winning the Cheyenne Mountain Stampede cross-country meet at Norris Penrose Event Center on Friday.

Maroney clocked in at 21 minutes, 35.2 seconds in the Class 2A portion of the girls race. The Thunderbolts’ girls team also finished second with 22 points.

Maroney said she expected a swifter finish.

“I was trying to go sub-21 (minutes) because I want to break 20 at the state meet this year,” Maroney said. “I didn’t get the time that I wanted, but I went pretty hard. It was harder for me with 3A in the race but I always feel my fastest when I’m competing against people I’ll go against at state.

“I’m glad that they were there because I wouldn’t have pushed it as much if they weren’t there.”

Last season in her first high school race, also at the Stampede, Maroney placed second overall with a time of 22:21.70.

That grit to cut nearly one minute from her time in 2018 showed with her finish that nearly brought her to her knees.

She managed to keep her balance as she crossed the finish line.

“I think it’s a really good boost of confidence,” Maroney said. “Winning the first race makes me think about all the races to come. I didn’t get first out of both of the divisions, but getting top 10 is good for me and I’m grateful for that.”

As is her coach, TJ Blackhurst, who watched Maroney log several miles each week during summer vacation.

Witnessing that improvement meant a lot to the Thunderbolts’ coach.

“It was really good to see her do that,” Blackhurst said. “She got the work ethic part and worked hard this summer and it’s awesome to see it pan out here on the race course.”

Maroney wasn’t the lone Thunderbolts’ girl to earn a podium finish.

Fellow sophomore Clarissa Peterson finished eighth and clocked in at 24:09.70.

Peterson’s time was 28 seconds faster than her mark from her freshman campaign where she finished 18th overall.

Peterson and Maroney’s trip to the podium along with Lauren Maroney’s 16th-place, 27:15.4 race marked a solid start to the year for Rye.

Texas transfer Rebekah Moats (19th), Emily Peterson (30th) and Christina Kirkland (41st) rounded out the Thunderbolts’ girls placers.

“We had a few surprises and a couple who are coming along,” Blackhurst said. “...The thing I love about this race is, you start the season here and you end the season here. You can see how much they improved. You have some fast courses, you have some slow courses, but this is a good barometer for us.”

Rye's boys had just two runners at the event, Joshua Garner and Cavan Reilly.

Garner finished 17th with a time of 20:22.70 and Reilly placed 60th at 28:35.90.

Blackhurst is aware the boys team isn’t where it was a season ago.

“It’s weird that we had a pretty dominant program on the boys side last year and then graduated a lot and now just trying to get everyone out,” Blackhurst said. “Josh Garner is our fastest kid. He ran a strong first mile but I think the heat had a little bit of an affect. So that’s something we have to get better at.”

CLASS 4A

Bobby Tillman was enthusiastic with the performance from the Pueblo West boys and girls teams.

The Cyclones top-two girls runners from last season, Aspen Fulbright and Shayana Holcomb, remained a strong duo and both placed in the top 25 of the event.

Fulbright placed 18th at 21:03.2 and Holcomb finished 21st at 21:12.70. The Cyclones’ girls finished eighth overall.

The sophomore-junior pair improved their placement from the race in 2018 where Fulbright finished 22nd and Holcomb was 35th.

Holcomb remained in proximity of Fulbright for the duration of the race, which helped with the gap between the two.

Tillman enjoyed the example Holcomb and Fulbright set.

“They’re out there being leaders,” Tillman said. “The one thing that was great for us was the tight gap between Aspen and Shay. The closer that can be – our next group, three through eight, is going to be within seconds of each other – we’re going to be really tough.”

On the boys end, Trevor Salamon was the highest placer for the Cyclones and finished 63rd at 19:06.90. Evan McCulloch was three spots behind at 66th with a time of 19:10.9 while freshman Isaac Eide placed 74th at 19:28.70.

“They did exactly what I asked,” Tillman said. “I asked them to go out pretty conservative through mile one, get up to the top of the hill and start to race. I was at the top of the hill and you could see them just switch and were like, ‘Alright, now I’m supposed to do this.’ We talked about the little things throughout the race and they executed each one.”

Centennial’s Tim Perez had the best finish for the Bulldogs and clocked in at 19:51.9 for 83rd while Pueblo County’s Lance Berg checked in at 19:55.4 for 87th.

