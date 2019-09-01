Despite being one possession away from a tie in the final seconds Saturday, the Dolores Huerta Preparatory High School football team lost 22-14 to the Front Range Christian in the season opener.

The eight-point deficit was an improvement from last season’s matchup where the Falcons routed the Scorpions 44-6.

“I saw kids with an ambition to want to play football,” DHPH coach James Casias said. “Last year, we played these guys, I think it was 35-0 at halftime. Coming into this game and holding our own right off the bat, my guys want to play football."

Scorpions quarterback Charles Winston shared his coach's feelings.

“We definitely did mature,” Winston said. "We’re playing like a team more and I’m proud to be a part of it.”

The Falcons scored 12 unanswered points in the first half after two rushing touchdowns from junior quarterback Luke Hiltman. Despite a scoreless first half, the Scorpions responded in the second half with two scores of their own.

“We came back in here and made our adjustments,” Casias said.

Winston completed a 21-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter to sophomore receiver Alex Lopez and rushed through 84 yards of open field to put the Scorpions within six on the following drive.

Defensively, the Scorpions were successful in containing Hiltman in the second half and Casias said Dolores Huerta “played lights out”

“We couldn’t win the first half," he said. "We actually got some sacks in the second half.”

The Falcons score in the third came off TD heaves to junior tight end Levi Scadden with a two-point conversion completion to senior running back Chris Carner.

A Falcons safety put Front Range Christian ahead 22-14 in the fourth. The Scorpions, however, didn't roll over. Junior Dante Budd recovered a Falcons fumble the following possession, giving the Scorpions one more opportunity to tie the game.

“On that last drive, I was really nervous just because I was the quarterback,” Winston said. “I felt it in me that I had to lead this team.”

Starting from their own 25-yard line, the Scorpions executed a seven-play drive highlighted by Winston’s 10-yard pass to junior Michael Garza and an 8-yard rush to put the Scorpions in Falcons territory. But the Falcons regained possession after recovering a fumble with 31 seconds on the clock.

“As long as we have five good executions, I thought we would have won the game or at least went down and tied the game,” Casias said.

The Scorpions host Simla (0-1) at 1 p.m. Saturday at Heroes Middle School field.

