Not even Mother Nature could stop Central High School’s football team from getting a victory Friday.

That’s not an overstatement, just the facts.

After a second consecutive night of lightning delays at Dutch Clark Stadium, the Wildcats emerged after a one hour, 10-minute delay to earn a 34-7 victory against the Falcon Falcons in the nonleague contest.

“We played well,” Wildcats coach Kris Cotterman said. “We have a lot of stuff to clean up, but it’s good to get this first one.”

Brandon Martin, who made his first career start at quarterback, began the Wildcats’ scoring in the first quarter. Martin helped engineer a 10-play, 65-yard drive that ended with an 8-yard scamper on second and 8 with 5:41 on the clock.

Martin drove it in for the 2-point conversion to make it 8-0 Central.

“That was a big start especially with the momentum it brought for us,” Martin said. "We kept going and I felt confident with our front line. They gave me a lot of time. Even if I had to scramble, I knew I had receivers open and ready to catch the ball. ”

Their following drive stalled at their own 25 and a shanked punt put the ball at their own 20 with 1:02 left in the first.

As Falcon (0-1) looked primed to get its first touchdown, Christian Romero intervened.

Romero read Falcons quarterback Francisco Ponce’s pass attempt, jumped the route and came down with the ball at Central’s 2 to stop a potential score.

“The coaches put me in good situations,” Romero said. “I have to give credit to my coaches and teammates. We played as a team (Friday).”

After the Wildcats (1-0) lost a yard on first down, they proceeded to drive 99-yards in four minutes and finished it with a 2-yard run from Jeromey Baros to make it 14-0 with 7:47 left in the half.

Following the Falcons and Wildcats trading turnovers, one of which was recovered by Central’s Julian Montano, the Wildcats ended the first half with theatrics.

Martin found Baros streaking down the left side of the field and dropped it in Baros’ bread basket to give the senior running back his second touchdown of the night.

“Honestly, coach just told us empty and just run gos and I was just trying to get open,” Baros said. “I was just focused on getting the ball. I didn’t care about getting hit at that point. I just wanted to get us the touchdown.”

Falcon opened the second half with its lone score of the game – a reception that was deflected by Central and hauled in by Hayden Whitaker for a 30-yard score to cut it to 21-6. The extra point was good and made it 21-7 still in favor of the Wildcats.

Just as Falcon built moment, the Wildcats stifled the Falcons with defense.

On fourth and 2 from their own 46, Falcon was stuffed on a run and turned it over on downs with 3:02 left in the third.

Two plays later, and thanks to 35 yards worth of Falcon penalties, Baros rushed for his third score of the game to make it 27-7 with 2:11 left in the third.

“It feels amazing,” Baros said of the game’s result. “We came out and set the tone and kept the same tone the whole game. That’s what we were going for.”

Romero tacked on one more score, a 5-yard run with 9:55 left in the game, to give the Wildcats the 33-7 lead. Alex Yepez’s kick made it 34-7.

“We played with a lot of effort and we have a good team,” Cotterman said. “We just have to make sure we keep getting better. This was a good start.”

The Wildcats head to Mitchell at 7 p.m. Friday for their game with the Marauders.

