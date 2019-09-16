This week, the Colorado State University-Pueblo men's golf team steps front and center when it hosts the annual Sam Proal Invitational today and Monday at Walking Stick Golf Course.

The Proal Invitational starts at 9 a.m. with the first tee time.

The Pack opened its season last week in Amarillo, Texas, finishing fifth at the Ryan Palmer Invitational at the Tascosa Golf Club. The team carded a seven-over-par 859 over the two-day tournament.

Andrew Ni, a transfer from Scotland, was CSU-Pueblo's top individual finisher in fifth place. He finished at 5-under-par 208, three strokes off the medalist.

Nathan McCann, a transfer from Ireland, was the Pack's second-best player, finishing 12th with a 212 total.

James Roberts, also from Scotland, was 32nd at 217, Clay Kucero was at 223 and Tyler Cox at 227.

The Pack was the top finishing Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference school at the event. They beat RMAC foe Colorado Mesa University by 26 strokes.

Following the Proal Invitational, the men head to the Hilltopper Fall Classic Sept. 23 and 24 at the Avery Ranch Golf Club in Austin, Texas, before wrapping up the fall season at the RJGA South Central Region Preview Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 in Albuquerque, New Mexico at the University of New Mexico Golf Course.

Eight more events dot the CSU-Pueblo calendar this week:

Friday, the men's and women's soccer teams are in action at Art & Lorraine Gonzales Stadium. The men meet Adams State at 4:30 p.m. with the women taking on UC-Colorado Springs at 7 p.m.

Also, that night, the Pack volleyball team opens RMAC play when it entertains Western Colorado at 7 p.m. at Massari Arena.

Saturday, the CSU-Pueblo football team has its home opener when it hosts Colorado School of Mines in a crucial RMAC contest at 6 p.m. at the Neta & Eddie DeRose ThunderBowl. An hour later at 7 p.m., the volleyball team is in action against Colorado Mesa at Massari Arena.

Sunday wraps up the week for Pack athletics as the women's soccer team plays host to MSU Denver at 1 p.m. at Gonzales Stadium and the men's soccer team ventures to Grand Junction to take on Colorado Mesa at 1:30 p.m.

Chieftain interim sports editor Jeff Letofsky can be reached at jletofsky@chieftain.com or on Twitter @JeffLetofsky

RMAC FOOTBALL STANDINGS

TEAM;LEAGUE;OVERALL

Colorado Mines;2-0;2-0

CSU-Pueblo;2-0;2-0

Colorado Mesa;1-0;1-1

Western;1-0;1-1

Chadron State;1-1;1-1

Fort Lewis;1-1;1-1

Adams State;1-1;1-1

Dixie State;1-1;1-1

N.M. Highlands;0-1;0-1

Black Hills St.;0-2;0-2

S.Dakota Mines;0-2;0-2

RMAC MEN'S SOCCER STANDINGS

TEAM;LEAGUE;OVERALL

Fort Lewis;0-0;2-0-1

Westminster;0-0;2-1

Colorado Mesa;0-0;2-1

Colorado Mines;0-0;2-1

Regis;0-0;0-2-1

MSU Denver;0-0;2-2 S.Dakota Mines;0-0;1-1

UCCS;0-0;1-1

Dixie State;0-0;1-2

Adams State;0-0;0-2

Colorado Christian;0-0;0-3

CSU-Pueblo;0-0;0-4

RMAC WOMEN'S SOCCER STANDINGS

TEAM;LEAGUE;OVERALL

Colorado Mesa;0-0;3-0

UCCS;0-0;3-0

Westminster;0-0;3-0-1

Colorado Mines;0-0;3-1

Dixie State;0-0;2-1-1

Adams State;0-0;2-1

Colorado Christian;0-0;2-2

CSU-Pueblo;0-0;1-2

Fort Lewis;0-0;1-2

MSU Denver;0-0;1-4

Regis;0-0;2-1-1

N.M. Highlands;0-0;0-2 Black Hill St.;0-0;0-4

Western Colo.;0-0;0-4

RMAC VOLLEYBALL STANDINGS

TEAM;LEAGUE;OVERALL

Colorado Mines;0-0;7-1

Regis;0-0;6-2

Chadron State;0-0;6-2

Dixie State;0-0;5-3

MSU Denver;0-0;4-2

Colorado Mesa;0-0;4-4

Colorado Christian;0-0;4-4

Western;0-0;4-4

Fort Lewis;0-0;4-5

S.Dakota Mines;0-0;3-5

Adams State;0-0;3-6

Westminster;0-0;2-5

Black Hills State;0-0;2-6

UCCS;0-0;2-6

CSU-Pueblo;0-0;2-6

N.M. Highlands;0-0;1-7