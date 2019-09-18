The Central High School football team is ready to make a statement.

The Wildcats made their first proclamation with wins of 34-7 and 50-15 over Falcon and Mitchell to open their season.

Up next on the docket is a home matchup with Sierra and the chance to continue pushing the message that Central isn’t going to be silenced in 2019.

“I think having a senior class has really helped,” Central coach Kris Cotterman said. “Kids are experienced and a lot of them, this is their third year starting.”

A year ago, the matchups with Falcon and Mitchell were closer, but a deep senior class and new offense has the Wildcats rolling.

Senior Jeromey Baros has been a big piece of the resurgence, highlighted by a four touchdown performance in the season opener against Falcon.

“Just working hard at practice, we’ve been working since summer,” Baros said on the difference between 2018 to now. “We don’t want to be that team that’s mediocre anymore. We want to make them think different of us this year.”

Cotterman stated how he and the coaching staff implemented a new offense this season and the results have been exactly what they imagined.

Central has been getting to the line quick, tiring out defenses and dominating the line of scrimmage.

“All four wide receivers have at least two catches every game,” Cotterman said. “It’s fun to call (on offense). We’re snapping the ball within five seconds of them spotting it so the pace has been really good.”

Leading that effort is senior quarterback Brandon Martin, who stated in preseason he hadn’t ever fully played the position before.

With back-to-back weeks of more than 30 points, there is no questioning what Martin can do behind center.

“I enjoy having Brandon back there,” Baros said. “We’ve always just had that chemistry in the backfield.”

Added Cotterman: “(Martin’s) been exactly what we thought he would be. He’s back there slinging, running option and he’s doing a good job.”

Not to get lost in the offensive numbers is the Wildcats’ defense, which has allowed only 22 points this season.

Cotterman noted before the season began the leadership and experience returning to the line, something he believes has been a key factor in the early season success.

“The offensive and defensive line are both just getting off the ball,” Cotterman said. “That’s kind of the key to it. It’s exciting to watch and if they keep getting better, they’ll be a pretty good unit.”

Central will be in front of the home crowd once more at 7 p.m. tonight when it kicks off against Sierra at Dutch Clark Stadium.

Cotterman noted the Stallions have speed, but he knows his team has plenty themselves.

“Speed is a big factor,” Baros said. “Our O-line is fast, our backfield is fast and our receivers are fast. But it's discipline too and we do what we need to do.”

The game can also be heard live on 104.5 FM starting at 6:30 p.m.

