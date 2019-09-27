South High School football appeared primed to keep Palmer Ridge in hibernation Friday night.

Then the Bears awoke from their slumber at the Neta & Eddie DeRose ThunderBowl to snatch a victory from the Colts.

After Class 3A’s No. 3-ranked South bolted to a 13-3 lead, the No. 1 Bears outscored the Colts 21-6 to earn a 24-19 victory in the nonconference game.

“As a competitor you never want to lose,” coach Ryan Goddard said. “But there are some things in competition you simply can’t control and that can lead to an outcome you don’t want. But I was proud of the effort we played with. We played with great discipline and that was a huge advantage.

“I’m proud of our guys. They played hard for 48 minutes and we gave ourselves a chance at the end.”

Last season, the Bears (4-0) defeated the Colts (3-1) 45-14 in the regular season and again in the playoffs 41-7.

This matchup proved to be a more challenging test for Palmer Ridge.

The Bears got an early 1-2 punch from South seniors Logan Petit and Jackson Dickerson.

On third and 4 from the Bears 45, Petit connected with Dickerson on a 45-yard bomb with 7:18 left in the first and the kick by Jackson Tondera gave South a 7-0 lead.

“That helped set the tone for us right away,” Dickerson said. “We just wanted to pick up the first down. It was third down but Logan placed the ball perfectly, the corner missed the ball and I was able to make a great move and get past them and use my quickness and speed to get to the end zone.”

After a field goal from the Bears cut it to 7-3 with 4:25 left in the first, Petit dialed in for Dickerson again and connected on another 45-yard pass to build the Colts’ lead to 13-3 with 10:45 left in the half.

“That came from studying film for the past two weeks,” Petit said. “I knew he was there and I knew I could get the ball there and we were able to execute it."

The Colts' defense also put its stamp on the contest with an interception in the first half and a fumble recovery that stopped the Bears at the South 7 with the score at 13-3.

Two plays later, however, Palmer Ridge intercepted Petit and marched to South’s 4 with 6:06 left in the first half.

Raef Ruel ran one yard to pay dirt on 4th and goal and the kick made it 13-10 4:36 left in the half.

“I told the guys we just needed to play hard for 24 more minutes,” Goddard said. “It’s about the love for our teammates and our program. And they did that.”

South did its best to reach the end zone in the second half, but wouldn’t do so again until late in the fourth quarter.

By that point, Ruel was up to his third touchdown and the Bears built a 24-13 lead.

“We hit a couple of speed bumps and turned the ball over a few more times and we didn’t execute real well,” Goddard said. “But we overcame some things at times and we overcame some adversity and kept fighting.

“That’s the heart of a champion and when you have kids like we do, you can’t ask for more than that.”

Petit scored on a two-yard sneak with 30 seconds left in the game to cut the lead to 24-19, but the two-point try failed and the Bears recovered the onside kick to ice the contest.

While Petit did toss two touchdown passes and was happy to see how far the Colts have come since 2018’s losses to Palmer Ridge, he’s far from satisfied.

“The outcome wasn’t what we wanted but I’m proud of these guys,” Petit said. “The scoreboard last year versus this year; it’s a totally different ball game. We’re not the same team as last year, they’re not the same team as last year. We’ll see them again in the playoffs and you best believe we’re gonna win that game.”

South heads to Monument at 7 p.m. next week for their tilt with Lewis-Palmer (3-1).

Chieftain sports reporter Marcus Hill can be reached by email at mhill@chieftain.com or on Twitter @MarcusLHill.