After Centennial High School football lost their first game of the season at home to Sand Creek, coach Jeff Wilkerson knew his team wasn’t playing Bulldog football.

His team started to find it, but a couple fourth quarter collapses and small mistakes led to a couple more losses on the road to Liberty and Harrison.

But Friday night, Wilkerson saw what he’s been preaching for four weeks as the Bulldogs pushed for 234 total yards on offense, caused four turnovers on defense and earned a 21-0 win over Kent Denver at Dutch Clark Stadium.

“We worked a lot on our offensive line,” Wilkerson said. “We preach, ‘Do your job and good things will happen.’ Sure enough, they came out and did it and we scored 21 points.

“It’s exciting, we’re back to playing Bulldog football.”

Heading into halftime up 14-0, Centennial was feeling confident after putting together a complete first half, minus a good chunk of penalty yardage.

However, Kent Denver took the second-half kickoff all the way down to the Bulldogs’ 23-yard line and looked as if it would get back into the game.

The Sun Devils pushed the ball down to the 2-yard line and had first-and-goal to try to cut the deficit in half.

But the Bulldogs gritted their teeth and stood the Sun Devils up on the next four plays to keep Kent Denver off the board and preserve the shutout.

“That’s what we always preach is battling through adversity and God dang it they did it,” Wilkerson said on the goal-line stop. “That was a huge thing for us as a team to battle through that part right there.”

Despite coming up with four turnovers -- three fumble recoveries and one interception -- the goal line stand was the exclamation point for the Bulldogs’ defense as they hung on to the momentum and completed the shutout.

Offensively, the Bulldogs didn’t have to do much after senior Devin Blue put them on the board in the second quarter with multiple punishing runs on a drive that ended with him scoring from three yards out.

“Just patience honestly,” Blue said on his performance. “The offensive line did a good job and I have to give it to them, they worked their butts off.”

Blue led the rushing onslaught with 127 yards on 17 carries, including a second TD run in the fourth quarter after Centennial recovered a fumble on the Sun Devils’ 10.

Blue had the main load for the Bulldogs, but Wilkerson was happy to see his run game produced 190 yards from six different rushers.

“It’s great to have a whole stable of backs and how we can roll guys in and out,” Wilkerson said. “Devin’s a heck of a kid and it’s exciting to watch him run, but I was really more proud of our whole stable of backs.”

Quarterback Tony Cardona had the other TD run for Centennial on a one-yard scamper in the second half with under a minute left.

Sustaining drives and finding pay dirt was a welcomed changed for a Bulldog offense that had eight points in two weeks.

“Mentality, watching film and going in their every day before practice,” Blue said on the offense’s turnaround. “We had a good week of practice so I think that helped us a lot.”

By no means is Centennial satisfied with the win over Class 2A’s Kent Denver, but getting into the win column is a nice change in mentality, Wilkerson said.

With Sierra up next and the last game before South-Central League, the Bulldogs hope to keep the momentum rolling and enter league play on a hot streak.

“All that nervousness is gone and we can just go out and play football,” Blue said on getting the first win. “We’re going to use our momentum going into next week against Sierra.”

