Dario Alcala faced his toughest mental challenge of the season on Saturday.

Central High School’s No. 1 singles boys tennis player went 1-1 during Friday’s installment of the South Invitational including a 3-6, 6-4, 4-6 loss to Valor Christian’s David Bomgaars.

Next, he suited up for the Wildcats’ homecoming dance later that night.

Alcala then returned to City Park at 8 a.m. for the finale of the two-day tournament where he started his day with another three-set match – a victory over Arapahoe’s Jared Green.

Alcala finished the tournament fifth after a 6-3, 6-3 win over Heritage’s Chase Walters.

“I feel pretty strong,” Alcala said. “I played some pretty good players. I’m happy I came out on top most of the time.”

Out of the 16 teams at the tournament, seven were 5A schools. Three of Alcala’s four opponents came from Colorado’s highest class.

Alcala said he didn’t realize Bomgaars was a 5A competitor. It would have changed the vibe had Alcala known.

“I would have overthought it and thought he was a better player,” Alcala said. “He actually wasn’t, he was alright.”

There’s not much Central coach Russ Guerrero wants to change about his senior, but Guerrero said he wishes Alcala understood he is a top-tier player.

“Sometimes he gives a lot of these guys too much credit,” Guerrero said. “He’s also one of the elite players in the state and he has been for four years. Now he knows he can play with all of these players. He’s playing with 5A No. 1 singles. He’s doing this right in time for regionals.

“It was good that he came back, lost the first set against Valor Christian, won the second and then played a full third set. It was touch-and-go and he had a real chance to win.”

Through the grueling schedule – on and off the court – Alcala began to see his Guerrero’s words come to fruition, even shaking off any frustrations.

“I usually just take a couple breaths, forget about what happened in the last point and move on,” Alcala said. “That match against Valor Christian really wore me out. Coming in (Saturday) I was tired, but I played my hardest. I was a little slower in the first set but I got the second set 6-1 pretty easily.

“I was up in the 10-pointer 9-4 and (Green) started coming back. I’m glad I got the win.”

Central and Centennial were the two best Pueblo teams in the tournament and – fitting enough – finished tied.

The Wildcats and Bulldogs both had 55 points and tied for 12th at the event.

Centennial’s Ryder Aguilar and Central’s Aaron Guerrero met in the 13th-14th place match less than two weeks after battling at No. 2 singles at Central High School.

Aguilar bested Aaron 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 on Sept. 17. On Saturday, the Bulldogs’ senior defeated Aaron 6-4, 6-3.

“We both got a lot better and made a lot of improvements,” Aguilar said. “I had to make even more adjustments to win this time. It’s hard to return his serves because he has a lot of speed on them. He places his shots perfectly in corners, so I had to put mine where I wanted them.”

