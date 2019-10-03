Pueblo County High School volleyball hasn't reached the No. 2 spot in the CHSAAnow.com media/coaches poll by sheer luck.

Junior outside hitter Kinley Gomez has been one of the major factors, especially when she helped the Hornets open South-Central League play with a sweep of South.

Gomez went for 17 kills in the match, as well as eight aces.

Last Thursday in the Hornets' first home match of the year against Central, Gomez chipped in 12 more kills and six more aces as Pueblo County improved to 9-1 overall and 2-0 in league.

Gomez is second on the team in kills with 89 and hitting percentage at .295 this season, second only to senior Samantha Meehan's 126 and .335 percentage.

Gomez leads the team in aces with 19.

Up next for Gomez and the Hornets is a road matchup with Centennial today before the first big showdown with Pueblo West comes next at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Jerry Kersey Gymnasium.

— Austin White