Baylee Bloesser's goal Saturday was to be more powerful in her routines.

It was a theme for she and her Pueblo Central co-op gymnastics teammates, looking to leave it all on the floor as the Wildcats' hosted its second of two home meets at Nogare's Gym in a quadrangular with Alamosa, Canon City and Buena Vista, taking home top honors.

But in Bloesser's case, she might have used a little too much power.

During her floor exercise routine, she was too strong for her own good, and an overzealous handspring sent her into a four-foot deep foam pit, roped off at the corner of the floor. She tore through it as the crowd gasped and emerged without injury and with a big laugh.

"I just had a lot of power going into it," Bloesser said. "My back handspring was really high, then I twisted and bounced up and just went straight for the pit. I'm famous for my horrible falls and I always laugh them off. I just stay positive, and I got a second chance, and I was really happy."

In her second shot at the floor, Bloesser turned in an 8.9, good enough for third place as she finished third in the all-around. It was a clean sweep of the top three spots for Central, its all-arounders Hailey Garner and Emily Apodaca finished first and second, respectively.

The Wildcats cruised to a nearly five-point win over second place Buena Vista, winning three of four events in addition to the all-around and Bloesser won the beam while Garner took bars and Apodaca won the floor exercise.

With regionals approaching on Nov. 2, the Wildcats look to secure a top seed into regionals heading into state. Their team score of 167.525 Saturday is right in the sweet spot for a high qualifying team mark, head coach Sarah Stenerson said.

"We've been upgrading the difficulty these past two meets," Stenerson said, "trying to get our team scores up for seeding before regionals. With the depth that I have, it's really fine-tuning. It's exciting, as the level of difficulty this group has is really good."

Bloesser is one member of a solid nucleus of all-arounders and specialists that continue to improve with each meet. Trying to perfect her routines, she and her teammates are getting stronger and stronger, she said.

"I'm just trying to get my form and technique on point," Bloesser said, "stick everything and do my personal best so we can get a good seed for regionals."

