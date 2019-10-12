The latest chapter in Pueblo hockey was ignited by a double-digit victory Friday night at the Pueblo Ice Arena.

The Pueblo Bulls, a Junior A hockey team, won the home opener of their inaugural season 16-1 over the Wichita Junior Thunder. The youthful squad delivered despite the pressures of playing in front of a large home crowd, according to Bulls head coach Chris Wilhite.

“I thought our team responded very well with all the atmosphere going on,” Wilhite said. “They came out and they played their hearts out.”

In just over two minutes of play, Bulls forward Kale Lone scored the first goal with an assist from teammates Ondrej Blaha and Dallas Hainley. Blaha, a native of the Czech Republic, scored four goals and tallied an assist against the Junior Thunder.

The Thunder’s only goal came in the second period when defenseman Anton Frolin fed forward Mikey Power.

Despite leading 11-1 at the end of the second period, the Bulls tacked on five more goals in the final period, two of them coming from forward Milan Breczko.

Puebloan Dixson Root, defenseman Kaleb Ross and Ryan Wirch scored the rest of the goals in the third period.

“That’s one thing I’ve been harping in practice is getting the puck to the net,” Wilhite said. “I just want them to get in the mindset that they need to get to the net.”

Root’s two total goals weren’t the only strikes by a Puebloan. Forward Connor Whittington put the Bulls up 9-1 with 5:44 remaining in the second period.

Though only five players on the 26-man roster are Pueblo natives, Wilhite said each player wants to make Pueblo “their own.”

“They want to come live in the city,” Wilhite said. “They love the community in Pueblo. When we tried to sell the city, they had no problem coming here.”

The home opener Friday night was the first of a triple-header at the Pueblo Ice Arena. The Bulls face the Junior Thunder at 6:00 tonight and Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m.

“It’s just another game (tonight),” Wilhite said. “There’s nothing different we’re going to change. There’s no attitude change. We’re going to come out. It’s just another business day and they’re going to come out ready to go.”

The Bulls are currently 2-2, with both their road losses coming in overtime against the Dallas Snipers.

