Not only did Rye High School’s Audrey Maroney win the Class 2A Region 3 cross-country race, she could have watched a pair of YouTube commercials and still finished before her next closest competitor.

The Thunderbolts sophomore on Friday ran a career-best 19 minutes, 24.8 seconds race – nearly one minute faster than second place – at the state-qualifying event to earn first out of 58 runners at the event.

Rye also qualified its team on the girls side with its fourth-place, 74-points finish at Babcock Park in Rocky Ford. The top 4 teams in Class 2A qualify for state.

Maroney’s time put her second behind Quin Gregg of Lyons, who ran a 19:03.69 on Oct. 4 at the Amato Classic.

Five of six runners for the Thunderbolts had season-best times at the event including Raechel Lopez, who placed 20th and clocked in at 23:54.30.

Rebekah Moats finished 24th at 24:35.70 and Lauren Maroney took 36th at 26:10.10. Emily Peterson rounded out Rye’s season-best finishers with a time of 26:15.20. Christina Kirkland placed 56th and checked in at 33:15.90.

For the boys, Rye’s Schon Miller hit a PR at the meet and finished 11th at 18:16.40 to qualify as an individual for the state meet on Saturday in Colorado Springs at the Norris Penrose Event Center.

Teammate Joshua Garner clocked in at 19:42.40 to finish 21st and Jackson Scott placed 60th at 22:53.10. Cavan Reilly had a season-best mark of 24:22.20 for 69th.

Pueblo West had a stellar performance at the Class 4A Region 5 meet in Delta. The Cyclones qualified the girls team for the state meet and finished third with 87 points.

Aspen Fulbright finished second at 18:51.13 to run her second sub-19 minute 5K of the season. Shayana Holcomb ran her second-best time of the season and placed 12th with a time of 19:49.79.

Holcomb was followed by freshman Ginger Hartman, who placed 16th at 20:12.80.

Jordan Moran ran a season-best 21:27.53 for 27th overall and Jordan Lucero clocked in at 21:56.45 to finish 36th for the Cyclones. Portia Carrera rounded out the Pueblo West finishers with a time of 22:15.26 for 38th.

Pueblo County’s Alina Bartoz nearly qualified as an individual but fell outside of the top 15. She placed 22nd and clocked in at 21:11.32.

Pueblo County placed sixth with 181 points and narrowly missed qualifying its team for state.

The top four teams in 4A along with the top-15 runners advance to the show.

Though the boys have no teams going to state – team or individually – they did go out on a high note.

Sophomore Cooper Morris finished 26th for the Eagles and checked in at 17:31.87.

Centennial’s Timothy Perez placed 33rd and completed the race in 17:47.41, 7.01 seconds off his season best.

Pueblo West’s Evan McCulloch had his best time of the year at 17:50.49 and placed 35th.

