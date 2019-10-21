The date was Sept. 26, 2008, my junior year at Central. The school was electric as it always was for Bell Week. Classes were laid back, no homework and the Bell Assembly was louder than a rock concert.

We were ready for a war that night and it's a good thing we were because Centennial ended up giving us the fight of a lifetime.

They scored first in Centennial fashion with a long drive of run the ball style football, but we answered right back with a Tony Amaya kick return to the house to give us the 7-6 lead.

Centennial would go on to score again after another LONG (7:24) drive to take the lead back 14-7. We again answered back with a wide receiver reverse pass for a deep touchdown before halftime to tie the game. Ffrom that point until the end of regulation it remained scoreless.

For the first time in 108 meetings, this game was going into overtime.

(Central) won the coin toss and elected to go on defense first. Centennial scored and kicked the extra point to take a 7-point lead.

We got the ball and us offensive lineman were begging to run the ball. Coach (Dave) Craddock listened and we scored.

Than came the decision that coach let the seniors vote to go for the PAT and tie it or go for two and the win.

On CNM (Channel 19) coverage of the timeout you can clearly see me shaking my head no when they decided to go for two but one of my best friends Trent (Thompson) grabbed me by the shoulder pad and told me: “I'm going to catch this ball we are going to win.” His confidence made me confident.

(Quarterback) Max (Lerille) rolled to the right and lofted a ball into triple-man coverage but Trent rose above all three of them toi pull the ball down and score the game-winning two-point conversion.

Both sides of Dutch Clark was full to capacity and everyone was on their feet. It was, in my opinion, the greatest moment in Bell Game history. I will never forget that feeling of winning the game for the Central community and my brothers on the field.