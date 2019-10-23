So much of finding success in softball comes from energy and momentum.

It should be no surprise that Central High School softball’s Jada Montoya is one of the team leaders.

She is after all, a freshman, and youthful spirit comes with the territory of being a rookie.

“From the beginning, (Montoya) was a lot of energy and a lot of pep for our team,” Central senior Thalia Amaro said. “She really pushed us as a team because when underclassmen come in with that kind of energy you push your upperclassmen and she’s really done that.”

Turns out power at the plate also comes with Montoya.

The freshman led Central in RBI this season with 32 and had the highest slugging percentage thanks to 12 extra base hits, including two home runs.

Plus it’s hard to miss when Montoya is at the plate with the Serena Williams-like grunt she gives with each swing.

“She definitely doesn’t get cheated on her swings, she takes a hack every time,” Central coach Larry Romero said. “She’s aggressive. She swings the bat really well and has hit really well for us. She’s going to be a big part of our success.

“A lot of the time, it’s how Jada goes, we go.”

Amaro knows all about the hitting prowess of Montoya as she was the biggest benefactor of the freshman’s year at the plate.

Amaro led the Wildcats in runs scored with 31 as Central heads to the state tournament Friday with a 17-9 record and the No. 10 seed.

Montoya played a large role last weekend in getting Central to state as she went 2-for-4 with 5 RBI against East in the state tournament-clinching 6-4 victory.

“With a kid like Jada, we just let her swing it,” Romero said. “Sometimes, I tell her to stay on her legs and mellow it out a little bit … She brings a lot of physical attributes that you can’t coach.”

Having a freshman succeed so well at the plate is uncommon, but the numbers Montoya has produced aren’t unfamiliar to Central softball.

In 2017, the Wildcats made a run to the state title game as a No. 5 seed behind the big bat and strong pitching of then-senior Taylor Puga.

Montoya has a long way to go to fill the shoes of Puga, but Romero sees her potential.

“When Taylor came in she was kind of the same way, strong and aggressive,” Romero said. “Jada very well could be that kid offensively. I wouldn’t be surprised next year if she hits double digit home runs after a good year of summer ball, camp next year and feeling more comfortable as a sophomore.”

With the freshman Montoya leading at the plate and the Wildcats’ leading pitcher a sophomore in Savannah Autobee, the seniors for Central have had their work cut out for them.

Central hasn’t missed the state tournament since 2015, so a senior like Amaro, helping guide the breakout youngsters is an important role for her and the rest of the Wildcats’ seniors in Chevelle Velasquez, Breanna Baca, Kyleigh Espinoza and Priscilla Gallegos.

“We’ve been through it and we know what to expect, especially going to state for the fourth time,” Amaro said. “We try to back (the younger players) up as much as we can and let me know that we’re there for them.”

The Wildcats take the field at Aurora Sports Park at 12:15 p.m. Friday when they play No. 7 seed Elizabeth.

The Cardinals defeated Pueblo County last weekend to earn a regional title and the better seed for the first-round matchup.

But with Montoya and experience group of seniors behind her, Central feels more than confident that a repeat of 2017 could be in the mix.

“This year, the whole team, we all need each other and we’re all there for each other and that (2017) team was like that,” Amaro said. “I’m really excited to try and finish this season with a bang.”

Chieftain sports reporter Austin White can be reached by email at awhite@chieftain.com or on Twitter @ajwrules44.