Coming into the 2019 season, Central High School football had high hopes of making it back to the playoffs for the first time since 2012.

Loads of returning starters helped cause that feeling and none of have been bigger on defense than senior Austin Allenback.

The leading tackler in the South-Central League has 70 through the Wildcats' first five games and has been instrumental in helping Central reach 5-2 and No. 17 ranking in the current RPI poll.

“Austin’s flying around, he tackles everything and he’s a real football-savvy kid,” Central coach Kris Cotterman said. “He does all the calls on our defense and makes a lot of adjustments. He watches a lot of film.

“He’s one of the reasons this program is getting better.”

Listed at 5-foot-9 and 165 pounds, Allenback might appear to be undersized for his linebacker position.

Hearing teams underestimate him due to his size is exactly what Allenback loves to hear though.

“I remember when we went up against Pueblo County and they kind of laughed at how small we were but we beat them,” Allenback said. “It feels good, especially when they get up and hear them groan a little bit after getting hit. They know it’s the real deal.”

When Allenback isn’t making tackles, he’s being the leader and play-caller for a Wildcats defense that allowed only nine points a game before a 49-19 defeat to Durango last week bumped it up to 15 per contest.

Leading the defense isn’t new to Allenback either after he finished 2018 as the Wildcats’ top tackler as Central went 4-6.

Allowing him to excel defensively has been a dedication to the game that Cotterman knows doesn’t come around often.

“The kid hits, he’s an aggressive kid,” Cotterman said. “He’s got natural instincts. He plays a lot bigger than (his size) and he’s just a tough kid. He’s fun to watch and we enjoy coaching him.”

Central will need all of Allenback’s abilities tonight when the Wildcats take on Centennial in the annual Bell Game.

At 5-2 and one spot out of the field of 16 for the playoffs, the Bell Game has major implications on Central’s hopes of leaping into the postseason bracket.

Not to mention, Central has won the bell only once this decade with a 27-24 win in 2015 and only six times since the turn of the century.

“It’s nice to have a lot of support out there from guys like Jeromey (Baros) and Brandon (Martin),” Allenback said of the defense. “We just got to keep pushing along.”

The Bell Game kicks off at 7 p.m. tonight at Dutch Clark Stadium.

