There's a reason why football is called a team game.

Saturday at the Neta & Eddie DeRose ThunderBowl, the Colorado State University-Pueblo proved that fact.

While the offense was stuck in neutral, the defense came up big, time after time in the first half. And the offense returned to normalcy in the second half. It all added up to a 52-12 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference victory over Adams State University.

The win was the fifth in a row for the No. 13-ranked ThunderWolves, who improved to 7-1 overall and 6-1 in the conference. Adams State fell to 4-4 overall and in the RMAC.

"It's all relative," CSU-Pueblo head coach John Wristen said. "Sometimes when you score 14 points you don't get any field position or yardage. Our defense played almost the entire first half. We were still ahead, still battling. The second half flipped to a normal game, per se. It sure was nice in the second half.

"I think we just started gaining momentum, that's why you play 60 minutes. You can't win in 30 minutes. It was a unique win for us and I'm glad."

The defense came up with a school-tying record six interceptions, three brought back to the house for touchdowns. It shut out the Grizzlies in the second half, limiting them to 109 yards and garnering four three-and-outs.

In one of the strangest statistical first halves, the Pack led 21-9 despite getting outgained nearly tenfold.

That's because the CSU-Pueblo defense intercepted Adams State quarterback John Buksa five times, two for touchdowns and another setting up a short 10-yard drive that resulted in another touchdown.

The first half was bizarre at best:

Buksa threw 55 times, completing 22 for a touchdown and five interceptions The Grizzlies had 22 first downs compared to 2 for the Pack The Grizzlies had 330 total yards to 34 for the Pack CSU-Pueblo starting quarterback Jordan Kitna was 1-for-11 for 9 yards ASU receiver Tariq Bitson had 11 receptions for 208 yards

Two tipped Buksa passes put the ThunderWolves on the board in the first quarter.

Kyle Rosenbrock was the recipient of the first tipped pass by Nick Conilogue. He cradled the deflection and rumbled 42 yards for the touchdown.

Conilogue, who had two interceptions, was involved in the second pick-6. This time, Trevor Philio tipped an attempted middle screen and Conilogue picked it off and went 23 yards for the score.

"Interesting game for sure," Conilogue said. "We came out made more plays than they did. Ended up shutting them down in the second half.

"The three-step game was a big part of their offense. This week, we went over getting our hands up because we weren't going to get to the quarterback that well, tip it up and let someone else make a play.

"Trev (Philio) tipped the first one and came right to me and I took off, taking it back to my receivers days in high school. The other one I just got in my drop and the ball came right to me."

Order was restored in the second half.

The Pack erupted for 31 points, putting up four touchdowns and a field goal.

Kitna and his receivers found their mojo. He threw for 185 yards and two touchdowns in the final 30 minutes — a 29-yarder to Dijmon O'Neil and a 32-yarder to Nick Williams.

"We started slow for sure," Kitna said. "I thought the plays were there, we just didn't execute. It starts with me.

"We adjusted in the locker room (at half). We came out and handled it pretty well. We started new, started fresh and really played well in the second half. We didn't stay complacent and finished."

In fact, the offense scored on five of seven possessions and wound up with 307 totals yards, 273 in the final two quarters. It had scoring drives of 58, 53 and 57 with Marcus Lindsay also getting into the scoring fest with a 5-yard run.

The other second-half touchdown came on Amu Aukustino's 72-yard interception return for a score in the final minute as the Pack tied a school record with six interceptions.

NOTES: CSU-Pueblo leads the all-time series 24-10-2 and has won 11 in a row since the restart in 2008. Emery Taylor had one of the six interceptions, tying him for the most in a career with 19.

CSU-Pueblo 52, Adams State 12



Adams St.;0;12;0;0—12

CSU-Pueblo;14;7;17;14—52

First quarter

CSU-P—Kyle Rosenbrock 42 interception return (Mitchell Carter kick), 7:32

CSU-P—Luke Conilogue 23 interception return (Carter kick), 6:55

Second Quarter

ASU—Ian Fryday 6 pass from John Buksa (kick failed), 14:20

ASU—Eric Ruiz 22 field goal, 6:05

CSU-P—Gunnar Lamphere 1 run (Carter kick), 2:04

ASC—Ruiz 27 field goal, :06

Third Quarter

CSU-P—Dijmon O'Neil 29 pass from Jordan Kitna (Carter kick), 10:06

CSU-P—Carter 37 field goal, 3:04

CSU-P—Nick Williams 32 pass from Kitna (Carter kick), 2:14

Fourth Quarter

CSU-P—Marcus Lindsay 5 run (Carter kick), 9:21

CSU-P—Amu Aukusitino 72 interception return (Carter kick), :31

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Adams State: Duson Sproles 12-31, Otumus Payemanu 9-17, Federick 5-12, Sohail Mohsini 2-10; CSU-Pueblo: D.J. Penick 12-52, Austin Micci 6-17, Lindsay 5-14, Kitna 8-12.

PASSING—Adams State: Buksa 27-66-5, 375 yards, Mohsini 1-6-1 13 yards; CSU-Pueblo: Kitna 13-27-0, 194 yards.

RECEIVING—Adams State: Bitson 11-208, Ziere Banner 4-52, Ian Fryday 3-27, Jamel Tate 3-17, Jordan Simon 2-42, Garrett 2-38, Federick 2-5, Looney 1-(minus) 1; CSU-Pueblo: Williams 4-79, Preston Guerra 3-26, Max Fine 2-12, Ammon Johnson 1-37, O'Neil 1-29, CK Poulos 1-11, Lindsay 1-0.