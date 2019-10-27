COLORADO SPRINGS — It was one of her top performances of the season, but Audrey Maroney wanted more.

The Rye High School girls cross-country star hoped for first place. She settled for fourth.

Maroney clocked in at 20 minutes, 00.1 seconds at the Class 2A state run at Norris Penrose Event Center on Saturday, a three-place improvement from 2018. The Thunderbolts girls team placed 20th at state.

“It really wasn’t my best race, I was pretty nervous going in,” Maroney said. “But it was still my second-best time all year. My kick is something I really have to work on.”

That cost her a shot at third.

In the final 40 meters, Lyons’ Jamieson Legh surged past Maroney to give the Lions two of the top-three spots and push Maroney to fourth.

“I got passed right at the end, which kind of stinks, but that’s something I have to work on at the end of the year,” Maroney said. “That’s something I’ve struggled with my whole running career. ... It’s just something a runner needs to have. It’s endurance, but there are lots of things you have to have and that’s just one of them.”

Coach TJ Blackhurst said he was happy with Maroney’s finish, but he knows it will chip away at her.

“She’s a competitor — she wanted to break the tape,” Blackhurst said. “She was a little bit short this time but the good news is she’s a very young runner. ...Her upside is still tremendous.”

Maroney was with a trio of competitors for the first mile of the race. But as it proceeded, separation began to build and the sophomore couldn’t close the gap near the two-mile mark.

“On the backstretch it’s really hard because nobody is out there,” Maroney said. “Runners know when people are cheering you on and where all the parents and coaches are, that’s the easiest part. But when you’re alone, it’s all in your head. If you’re not tough enough, you could lose it and that’s what I did.”

Maroney and Blackhurst know gaining the mental edge starts in the offseason and with track.

Building her mindset as well physical aspects will be crucial elements to get Maroney atop the podium.

“We’re going to do some more yearround training,” Blackhurst said. “A lot of that is just hitting the hills, not just long, steady hills, but a lot of hill sprints. That’s where you build that extra power to finish.”

The Thunderbolts girls next finisher, Rebekah Moats, was second on the team and 79th overall at 25:30.30. Raechel Lopez (83rd) and Lauren Maroney (95th) clocked in at 25:53.70 and 26:56.70.

Emily Peterson placed 96th at 27:29.5 and Christina Kirkland checked in 103rd with a time of 31:47 to round out Rye’s finishers.

“Sometimes the emotions are tough,” Blackhurst said. “Sometimes the seniors are caught up in it being their last race. But they put in a good effort and worked hard all year. I’m really proud of those girls. We’re losing three seniors: Rebekah Moats, Lauren Maroney and Emily Peterson. We’ll miss them. They’ve done a lot to build the culture around the team.”

Schon Moore, the lone male runner from D60/D70, had a tight race and finished near the top third of the bunch.

Moore edged out Aaron Jenkins of Twin Peaks Charter Academy to finish 54th at 18:47.50.

“He ran a solid race and had a good time for this course,” Blackhurst said. “He’s a tough kid. He gutted this out. I was pleased and I think he was pleased, too. We were hoping to get in the top 30 but didn’t quite crack that. It’s a fine line between 20th and 70th.”

Just 53 seconds separated 20th from 70th.

“He was right in the middle of that pack,” Blackhurst said. “He’s still a sophomore so he’s going to continue to improve.”

Follow sports reporter Marcus Hill on Twitter @MarcusLHill.