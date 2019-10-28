Neither are normal kickers.

In fact, they seem just like any other football player.

While Colorado State University-Pueblo place kicker Mitchell Carter and punter Justin Dwinell are performing well on the field, they are also overcoming the stigma that kickers are a bit odd.

Case in point: Dwinell picked up a muffed snap from center two weeks ago against Colorado Mesa and jaunted 80 yards for a touchdown. That's not normal for a punter.

But Dwinell isn't your normal punter. Only a freshman, he also plans on running track for the ThunderWolves — competing in the 100 and 200 meter events.

CSU-Pueblo head coach John Wristen commented about Dwinell's play and video that made the rounds on social media.

"Our punter kind of dropped the ball, which he has not ever, ever done," Wristen said. "And then he becomes an Olympic sprinter like he is and outruns everybody and does a great job.

"It's the good and bad of it. Why didn't he catch the ball like he's supposed to? Two punts later and my man happens to drop it again and it wasn't the same result. His job is to catch it. He's been absolutely awesome the whole year. He's a guy who made a great play there."

Dwinell, one of the leading punters in the RMAC with a 42.0 average, replayed the unique play: "I bobbled the snap a little bit, it dropped down to the left of me, I went and picked it up. I had my lead blockers in front of me and I kind of followed them to get the first down. I had more in the middle of the field and I just kept following them and it led to a touchdown.

"It didn't hit me until I hit the sideline where the line of scrimmage was. I saw a hole and saw my boys and I just kept following them."

Dwinell said he learned to run playing youth football.

"When I was younger in grade school I played running back and tight end. In high school I was mainly a receiver and punted all four years. I really started taking it seriously my junior and senior years.

"I chose CSU-P because it's close to home and I love the coaches and the environment here."

Carter, a junior who started the season slowly by missing a couple extra points and field goals, has been getting better as the season has gone on.

"It's the attention to detail, I think," Carter said. "The first PAT was kind of that, a little bit of a push because I wasn't completely focused.

"I watched film and saw there were things I wasn't doing technique-wise."

Making progress has been important for Carter.

"A big part of progressing is the weight room," he said. "More leg strength means you can kick it farther. And consistency is a big part of kicking. You want to be able to hit the ball down the pipe every time. You want it to feel the same every time."

He said his max distance would be 52 yards. "It depends on the day. Usually game day, adrenaline is pumping. Hopefully, I'll get a career long this season."

After prepping at Discovery Canyon, Carter wanted to pursue a kicking career in college.

"Out of high school I was looking here and there," Carter said. "I went on a visit to Western State. I actually spent my freshman year at the University of Arkansas (as a preferred walk-on). I red-shirted and didn't actually play there. It gave me a good idea what college football is all about.

"I wasn't playing, was looking for a place to go, made a couple of visits. The (CSU-Pueblo) coaches here made me feel at home. It's closer to home. It was a good fit and obviously it's worked out for the last two and a half years."

Carter feels like he's definitely part of the team.

"I know there's this stigma and I play to it, too, sometimes" Carter said. "This team really involves everybody and they know how important it is and the offense knows how important it is when they stall out and three points could be the different in the game.

"This team and the coaches emphasize special teams and they make us feel welcome."

