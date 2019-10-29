The postseason is right around the corner for three Colorado State University-Pueblo fall athletic teams.

All three — men's soccer, women's soccer and volleyball — have high hopes of reaching their respective Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference tournaments.

Here's a look at the chances of each of the teams:

MEN'S SOCCER: The ThunderWolves are currently on the outside looking in, sitting in seventh place in the conference. In order to make the six-team RMAC Tournament field, the Pack must win twice and get some help.

CSU-Pueblo plays at Adams State (1-12-1, 1-10-1) on Friday and at Fort Lewis (9-4-1, 7-4-1) on Sunday.

The Pack is trying to catch either Dixie State (8-7-1, 7-5) or Fort Lewis (9-4-3, 7-4-1), who are ahead of the ThunderWolves in the standings.

"We need help from Mesa. If they beat or tie Fort Lewis and we beat Fort Lewis we could go in," CSU-Pueblo head coach Roy Stanley said. "If those two things don't happen, we don't get in. That's one path. That's assuming we beat Adams State on Friday.

"We're still alive because Mesa and Fort Lewis tied last time. The game is in Durango."

Also, the Pack could get into the tournament if Dixie State loses to both Westminster and Colorado Christian.

"If Colorado Christian (last in the RMAC) would upset Dixie State and Dixie State also lose to Westminster, we could get in. But the likelihood of that is not good," Stanley said.

The bottom line: CSU-Pueblo must win out and get help.

WOMEN'S SOCCER: The ThunderWolves (6-7-2 overall, 5-4-2 RMAC) are currently tied with MSU Denver for sixth in the conference standings. Eight teams make the RMAC Tournament field.

There are two games remaining for CSU-Pueblo, both at home. Friday, the Pack hosts Fort Lewis (5-6-2, 4-4-3) and Sunday, it entertains Adams State (3-11, 1-10). Both teams are below the Pack in the conference standings. Pack head coach Sierra Cardenas believes her team can win out and reach the tournament for the fourth straight season.



"We're going into a weekend where we have some confidence," Cardenas said. "We've been a young team and increasingly getting better and better. We just get after it every day.

"It's the time of year we've got to get focused. We're in good shape. I think we can finish in the top five. We've been playing so good at home all year long and the girls are still hungry."

CSU-Pueblo beat MSU Denver 2-1 earlier this season, so it holds the tiebreaker. The Roadrunners play Regis (9-4-2, 6-3-1) and Black Hill State (3-10-1, 3-6-1) this weekend.

VOLLEYBALL: The Pack is currently tied for eighth and in a battle to reach the eight-team RMAC tournament.

CSU-Pueblo is 7-6 in the conference, 10-12 overall, and tied with UC-Colorado Springs (7-6) in the league standings. The Pack has five league games remaining, four straight on the road and the season finale at home.

It starts in Utah with matches Friday at Westminster and Saturday at Dixie State. The Pack stays on the road Nov. 8 and 9 at Adams State and Fort Lewis before wrapping up the season at home Nov. 15 against New Mexico Highlands, last in the RMAC.

Westminster is one of the league's poorest teams with a 3-17 overall record, 1-12 in the conference. Dixie State is one of the top teams, currently in third place with a 14-6 overall mark, 9-3 in the league.

"We have tiebreakers over a lot of (teams) we're in the mix with," CSU-Pueblo head coach Austin Albers said. "It's about executing. We've done an OK job going out on the road. Our goal is to go out and put ourselves in position to win every match.

"If we can keep things rolling and stay in good position. We'll see what shakes out with the other teams. We're playing teams we're familiar with only one team that's in the top five in the standings."

Chieftain interim sports editor Jeff Letofsky can be reached at jletofsky@chieftain.com or on Twitter @JeffLetofsky

RMAC FOOTBALL STANDINGS

TEAM;LEAGUE;OVERALL

Colorado Mines;7-0;8-0

CSU-Pueblo;6-1;7-1

Dixie State;5-2;6-2

Colorado Mesa;4-3;4-4

Western;4-3;4-4

Adams State;4-4;4-4

Chadron State;3-4;4-4

Fort Lewis;3-5;3-5

Black Hills St.;2-6;2-6

S.Dakota Mines;1-6;2-6

N.M. Highlands;1-6;1-6

RMAC MEN'S SOCCER STANDINGS

TEAM;LEAGUE;OVERALL

Colorado Mines;9-1-2;11-3-2

Westminster;8-2-2;10-4-2

Regis;8-3;9-4-1

Colorado Mesa;7-3-2;9-4-2

Fort Lewis;7-4-1;9-4-3

Dixie State;7-5;8-7-1

CSU-Pueblo;6-6;6-10

MSU Denver;5-5-1;7-7-1 UCCS;4-7;5-8-1 S.Dakota Mines;2-9-1;3-11-1

Adams State;1-10-1;1-12-1

Colorado Christian;1-10;1-13

RMAC WOMEN'S SOCCER STANDINGS

TEAM;LEAGUE;OVERALL

UCCS;11-0;15-0

Colorado Mines;10-1-1;14-2-1

Dixie State;6-2-3;8-3-4

Regis;6-3-1;9-4-2

Westminster;6-3-2;9-3-3

CSU-Pueblo;5-4-2;6-7-2

MSU Denver;5-4-2;6-8-2

Colorado Mesa;5-5-1;8-6-1 Fort Lewis;4-4-3;5-6-3

Black Hills St.;3-6-1;3-10-1

Colorado Christian;2-6-1;4-9-1

Western Colo.;3-7-1;1-11-1

Adams State;1-10;3-11

N.M. Highlands;0-11;0-13

RMAC VOLLEYBALL STANDINGS

TEAM;LEAGUE;OVERALL

Regis;12-1;18-3

MSU Denver;11-1;16-4

Dixie State;9-3;14-6

Colorado Mesa;9-4;13-8

Colorado Mines;8-5;15-6

Black Hills State;8-5;10-11

Chadron State;7-5;13-7

CSU-Pueblo;7-6;10-12

UCCS;7-6;9-12

S.Dakota Mines;6-7;10-12

Fort Lewis;5-8;9-13

Western;4-8;8-12

Colorado Christian;4-9;8-13

Adams State;4-9;7-15

Westminster;1-12;3-17

N.M. Highlands;0-13;1-20