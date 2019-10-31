The Pueblo County High School softball team relied on their seniors all year and it was Skyler Strasia's turn during the Hornets' regional on Oct. 19.

Strasia went 6-for-10 over the three games with three RBI and four runs scored, including a 3-for-3 performance with two RBI and two runs in the state-clinching win over Conifer.

The second baseman got the Hornets off to a strong start in their 15-4 win over Berthoud with a couple runs on two hits.

The second game was a bit rougher in a 6-2 loss to Elizabeth, but Strasia stayed in the moment for her Hornets squad in the 9-3 win over Conifer.

Strasia was also named to the all-S-CL second team from her performance this season, which helped get the Hornets to the state tournament for the third consecutive year.

— Austin White